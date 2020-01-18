Nigeria’s Public Debt Debt Hits N26.215 trillion – DMO

Nigeria’s Public Debt Debt Hits N26.215 trillion – DMO

- January 18, 2020
Nigeria's Public Debt

Total public debt, comprising the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N26.215 trillion as at September 2019, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed.

This indicates a 2 per cent growth when compared with the N25.701 trillion recorded as at June 30, 2019.

The DMO Director-General, Ms. Patience Oniha, who unveiled the figures during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Friday, said the total debt stock implied that in the quarter July to September 2019, a 2 percent growth was recorded, adding that the debt included Promissory Notes of N821.651 billion, which had been issued to settle the FGN’s arrears to oil marketers and state governments under the Promissory Programme, approved by the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly.
Source: THISDAY

