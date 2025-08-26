Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia: Everything Every Nigerian Should Know

When we think about health challenges in Nigeria, our minds often go straight to malaria, hypertension, or diabetes. But there are two silent conditions that don’t make as much noise in the public space—Parkinson’s disease and dementia. They may not be as common in headlines, yet they’re creeping into households, leaving families confused, burdened, and often unprepared.

So, let’s talk about them honestly. What are they? How do they show up in everyday life? What can we do to catch them early, and where can help be found here in Nigeria?

What Exactly Is Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that mostly affects movement. It happens when nerve cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra start to die off. These cells produce dopamine—a chemical that helps control smooth movement. With less dopamine, movement becomes shaky, slow, and stiff.

But here’s the thing: Parkinson’s isn’t only about shaky hands. It’s far broader, and that’s why so many people misunderstand it. Symptoms can range from small facial changes (like reduced expressions) to soft speech, sleep problems, and even mood swings.

And Dementia?

Dementia, on the other hand, is more of an umbrella term. It describes a range of conditions that affect memory, thinking, and reasoning. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type, but Parkinson’s itself can also lead to what’s called Parkinson’s dementia.

Imagine this: someone forgets where they placed their keys. That’s normal. But when someone forgets how to use the keys, or repeatedly gets lost on familiar streets in Lagos or Ibadan, that’s more than forgetfulness—it’s a red flag.

Spotting the Early Signs: What Families Should Look Out For

Now, here’s where things get tricky. Both Parkinson’s and dementia creep in slowly, sometimes over years. Families often chalk up the changes to “old age” or “stress.” But early detection makes all the difference.

Tremors in hands, especially when resting

Slowness in movement (walking feels like dragging the feet)

Stiffness in the body

Small handwriting (letters start looking cramped)

Voice changes (becomes softer or monotone)

Frequent memory lapses, beyond normal forgetfulness

Struggling to find words during conversations

Difficulty planning or solving simple problems

Getting disoriented, even at home

Personality changes, like sudden suspicion or withdrawal

And here’s something Nigerians rarely consider: if your parent or uncle who was once outspoken suddenly becomes unusually quiet, uninterested in social events, or constantly misplaces money, it might not just be “old age wahala.”

What Causes Them?

Science hasn’t given us a neat, single answer. For Parkinson’s, genetics and environmental triggers (like long-term exposure to pesticides or toxins) seem to play roles. Some Nigerian neurologists have pointed out rising cases in farming communities, though data is still scarce.

For dementia, risk factors include age, family history, cardiovascular problems, smoking, and even poor diet. And let’s be honest—how many Nigerians keep up with yearly check-ups or balanced diets when jollof, suya, and oily soups are calling our names?

Why Early Action Matters

Here’s the hard truth: neither Parkinson’s nor dementia has a cure right now. But treatment can slow progression and improve quality of life. That’s why spotting signs early is like catching a thief at the gate before he enters the house.

Delaying care means patients struggle more, and families shoulder heavier emotional and financial loads. Early action could mean years of independence for your loved one.

What Can Be Done?

1. See the Right Specialist

In Nigeria, the first point of contact should be a neurologist—doctors who specialize in brain and nerve disorders. They’re mostly found in teaching hospitals like LUTH (Lagos University Teaching Hospital), UCH (University College Hospital, Ibadan), or ABUTH (Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria). Unfortunately, access outside big cities can be tough, but referrals can help.

Medication: Drugs like Levodopa are commonly prescribed for Parkinson’s, helping replenish dopamine. For dementia, medications like donepezil may ease symptoms.

Drugs like Levodopa are commonly prescribed for Parkinson’s, helping replenish dopamine. For dementia, medications like donepezil may ease symptoms. Therapy: Physiotherapy keeps muscles active. Speech therapy helps with communication. Occupational therapy teaches new ways to handle daily tasks.

Physiotherapy keeps muscles active. Speech therapy helps with communication. Occupational therapy teaches new ways to handle daily tasks. Lifestyle Adjustments: Regular exercise (even brisk walking around the compound), a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and fish, and mental activities like chess or storytelling can help keep the brain active.

Honestly, this is where Nigerian families shine and struggle at the same time. We’re communal, which means there’s always someone around to care—but the stigma of “madness” or “witchcraft” sometimes pushes patients into isolation. Talking openly, seeking medical guidance, and avoiding blame is crucial.

Living With It: Realities Nigerians Face

Let’s not sugarcoat things—managing these conditions in Nigeria is expensive. A month’s supply of Parkinson’s medication can cost between ₦60,000 and ₦200,000, depending on the brand. Add consultations, tests, and therapy sessions, and it’s easy to see why some families quietly give up.

But here’s a practical note: some state hospitals offer subsidized care, and NGOs occasionally run support programs. Organizations like the Nigerian Parkinson’s Foundation are trying to raise awareness and support families.

Can We Prevent It?

Prevention isn’t foolproof, but healthy habits matter. Keeping blood pressure and blood sugar under control lowers dementia risk. Staying physically active reduces Parkinson’s complications. And don’t underestimate brain exercises—reading newspapers, learning a new language, or even playing ayo (traditional game) stimulates mental sharpness.

Also, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol are big steps. You might enjoy that weekend bottle of stout, but moderation truly matters here.

A Final Word

Parkinson’s and dementia aren’t death sentences, but they change lives in profound ways. For Nigerians, the conversation has to move beyond whispers. Families need to be aware, communities need to be educated, and healthcare systems need to step up.

If you notice subtle signs in your parents, uncles, or even yourself, don’t shrug them off as “just old age.” It might be something more—and catching it early could make the difference between years of struggle and years of meaningful living. Because, really, isn’t that what we all want? Not just to live long, but to live well.