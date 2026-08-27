Something rather interesting is happening to Nigerian music on the Billboard charts, and it is probably worth looking at without reaching for the usual “Nigerian music is falling off” narrative.

So far in 2026, no Nigerian album has entered the Billboard 200. The last was Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness, which debuted at No. 200 in July 2025 and gave him a fifth entry on the chart. The most by any Nigerian artist.

At first glance, that might look like bad news.

Except there is a problem with that conclusion: Nigerian music hasn’t stopped showing up on Billboard.

In fact, some of the biggest Nigerian releases of 2026 have been doing quite well on other Billboard charts.

Take Asake’s M$NEY. The album reached No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Davido’s Oriadé, released later in the year, followed with a No. 8 debut on the same chart.

Then things get even more interesting with Davido.

Oriadé generated 5,000 equivalent album units in the United States during its opening tracking week. Twelve of its 13 songs also appeared on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Read that again.

Twelve out of 13 songs were charting in the United States, yet the album itself did not make the Billboard 200.

That doesn’t exactly sound like an artist who has been ignored by American listeners.

It sounds more like something else is happening.

And this is where the Billboard 200 needs a little explaining.

The Billboard 200 isn’t a global popularity contest. It is, fundamentally, a measurement of album consumption in the United States. Billboard calculates its rankings using album sales, track-equivalent albums and streaming-equivalent albums, with U.S. consumption forming the basis of the chart.

In other words, an album can be absolutely massive in Nigeria and still struggle to enter the Billboard 200 if its consumption in the United States isn’t sufficiently high.

This is an easy distinction to miss.

Imagine an album dominating Apple Music and Spotify in Nigeria. Millions of people are listening. Social media is buzzing. The songs are everywhere. Everybody seems to know them.

That album can quite legitimately be one of the biggest releases in Nigeria and still not have enough U.S. consumption to enter the Billboard 200.

The two things aren’t contradictory.

And when you look at the recent history of Nigerian albums on the chart, the 2026 situation becomes even more intriguing.

Tems’ Born in the Wild debuted at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 in 2024 after generating about 16,000 U.S. equivalent album units in its first tracking week. Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness followed in 2025 with roughly 8,800 U.S. units, enough to squeeze into the chart at No. 200.

So we know Nigerian albums can get onto the Billboard 200 without generating blockbuster American numbers.

The question is whether the U.S. consumption generated by the major Nigerian releases of 2026 has simply not been high enough, or whether the way Nigerian audiences consume music makes the Billboard 200 a particularly difficult mountain to climb.

There is a clue in Davido’s Oriadé.

Its performance on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart suggests that American listeners are consuming individual songs from the project. But listening to several songs from an album is not necessarily the same thing as consuming the album at the volume required to generate a strong album-equivalent figure.

This distinction becomes particularly important in an era where streaming has made individual songs the primary currency of music discovery.

An American listener might hear a Davido song on a playlist, save it, stream it repeatedly and never listen to Oriadé from beginning to end.

That listener counts.

But the album doesn’t necessarily benefit in the same way it would if that person were consuming the project as a whole.

And there is another thing Nigerian music’s Billboard story tells us: the Billboard 200 is not the only scoreboard that matters.

Burna Boy and Shakira’s “Dai Dai” recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, a chart that measures song activity across more than 200 territories.

That’s a fairly important detail.

If Nigerian music were genuinely disappearing from the international conversation, a Nigerian artist sitting at No. 1 on a global Billboard chart would be a rather awkward piece of evidence.

It therefore makes little sense to look at the absence of Nigerian albums from the Billboard 200 and conclude that Nigerian music has somehow lost its global appeal.

What we may actually be looking at is a conversion problem.

Nigeria has an enormous home market. Nigerian artists have audiences across Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. Their songs can travel extraordinarily far.

But turning that international attention into the specific kind of U.S. album consumption measured by the Billboard 200 is a different exercise.

And that distinction matters for artists, labels and the people building careers around Nigerian music.

Perhaps the bigger question isn’t “Why aren’t Nigerian albums on the Billboard 200?”

Perhaps it is:

“What does it take to turn Nigerian music’s enormous global audience into sustained U.S. album consumption?”

Because the ingredients aren’t entirely missing.

Davido’s Oriadé found enough U.S. traction for 12 of its 13 songs to chart on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Asake’s M$NEY reached No. 2 on World Albums. Burna Boy can still reach the top of a global Billboard chart.

The audience is there.

The attention is there.

The question is whether Nigerian music’s next phase of international growth will be able to convert that attention into the kind of U.S. album activity that puts more Nigerian projects on the Billboard 200.

And perhaps that’s a more useful conversation than declaring that Nigerian music has “gone missing.”

Because, frankly, it hasn’t.

It is still making noise.

We’re simply looking at a scoreboard where the noise isn’t being reflected in quite the way we expected.