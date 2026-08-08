Tinubu hails Nigeria’s admission into World Energy Council

Key points

President Bola Tinubu welcomed Nigeria’s admission as the newest National Member Committee of the World Energy Council.

He said the membership would strengthen Nigeria’s voice in global energy discussions.

Tinubu described the development as recognition of Nigeria’s energy reforms and leadership role in Africa.

He pledged Federal Government support for WEC Nigeria’s policy, investment and innovation efforts.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed Nigeria’s admission as the newest National Member Committee of the World Energy Council (WEC), describing the development as a vote of confidence in the country’s energy reforms and leadership role in Africa.

The President’s position was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

Tinubu said Nigeria’s membership of the century-old global energy body would give the country a stronger platform to participate in shaping international energy policy.

According to him, the membership would strengthen Nigeria’s voice on energy security, equity and sustainability while creating opportunities for the country to contribute to global energy discussions.

The President congratulated the inaugural leadership of WEC Nigeria, led by Abdulrazaq Isa as Chairman and Bala Wunti as Chief Executive Officer.

He also commended members of the inaugural board drawn from the energy industry, regulatory institutions, finance, academia and the Future Energy Leaders community.

Tinubu described Isa as a distinguished industrialist whose investments in indigenous refining and industrial energy had expanded opportunities for Nigerian businesses.

He also described Wunti as an experienced energy strategist and reform advocate whose more than three decades in the sector had contributed to reforms aimed at improving national revenues and restoring investor confidence.

The President said the diverse composition of the WEC Nigeria board would provide the experience, neutrality and credibility required to advance the council’s objectives in Nigeria.

Tinubu said the Federal Government would support WEC Nigeria as a neutral and technology-agnostic platform for policy dialogue, investment mobilisation and innovation.

He added that Nigeria would work with the WEC in London and its global network to promote secure, affordable and sustainable energy.

The issues

Nigeria is seeking to strengthen its position in the global energy system while pursuing reforms across its oil, gas and electricity sectors. Tinubu’s response frames the country’s WEC membership not merely as participation in an international body, but as an opportunity to increase Nigeria’s influence over global energy discussions and attract investment into the sector.

What’s being said

“Nigeria has joined the World Energy Council to lead, not just participate, to ensure Africa’s voice shapes global energy decisions.” – Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria:

“The development will strengthen Nigeria’s voice on issues of energy security, equity and sustainability.” – Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria:

“The composition of the board reflects a blend of experienced industry leaders, regulators, finance experts and youth representatives.” – Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria:

What’s next

WEC Nigeria is expected to begin operating under its inaugural leadership, with the Federal Government indicating its support for the committee’s role in energy policy dialogue, investment mobilisation and innovation.

Bottom line

Tinubu has seized on Nigeria’s entry into the World Energy Council to position the development as evidence of growing confidence in the country’s energy reforms and as an opportunity for Nigeria to exert greater influence on global energy decisions.