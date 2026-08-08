Military rescues 363 victims, arrests terrorists in nationwide operations

Key points

The Armed Forces rescued 363 victims and arrested scores of terrorists and other criminal suspects in one week.

Troops disrupted terrorist logistics networks and recovered arms, ammunition and stolen livestock.

A single operation in Niger State freed 308 abducted persons from Kainji Lake National Park.

Military operations also targeted crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in the South South.

Main story

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) rescued 363 abducted and trafficked victims and arrested scores of terrorists, informants, logistics suppliers and other criminal suspects during nationwide operations in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country.

He said the operations also resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition, disruption of terrorist supply networks, destruction of illegal oil refining facilities and the neutralisation of terrorists.

The largest rescue operation during the period was recorded under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, where troops freed 308 abducted persons from Kainji Lake National Park in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

Onoja said the victims comprised 163 residents of Woro in Kwara State and 145 persons from Niger State, with women and children making up most of those rescued.

In the North East, troops under Operation HADIN KAI rescued 35 victims and arrested suspected terrorist informants and logistics suppliers.

Onoja said troops rescued 31 people on July 31 after stopping an attempted abduction along the Buratai-Kamuya Road in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The victims included 22 adult men, five adult women and four children.

Troops also rescued two women and two children from a terrorist enclave near Amuda Bridge in Gwoza Local Government Area on Aug. 1. The victims had reportedly been held captive since the 2023 farming season.

The defence spokesman said several suspected terrorists and their relatives also surrendered to troops in Gwoza, Konduga and Bama during the period, while 20 suspected terrorists surrendered at Kwuari in Konduga.

In the North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA troops apprehended 21 people attempting to cross into Birnin Kebbi, with five identified as suspected terrorists and handed over to the Department of State Services.

The operation also led to the arrest of four suspects at Darusa Village Market in Sokoto State, where troops recovered six rustled cattle, mobile phones and N165,000.

Onoja said the Air Component of the operation separately conducted a precision strike against terrorists gathered with about 15 motorcycles at Kampani Bobi and Beri Settlement in Mariga, Niger State.

In the North Central, Operation WHIRL STROKE troops rescued nine kidnapped victims in Benue and Kogi states and arrested suspected criminals, including an alleged gun runner.

Seven victims abducted along the Wukari-Zaki-Biam Road were rescued in Ukum, Benue State, while two others were recovered after a separate kidnapping incident in Oke Ere, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Troops also arrested suspected associates of wanted terrorist leader Mathew, also known as “Full Fire”, after destroying his hideout at Sabongida Leke in Ukum.

In the South South, Operation DELTA SAFE troops rescued 11 kidnapped victims along the Lagos-Benin Road in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The troops also continued operations against crude oil theft, destroying illegal refining sites and recovering suspected stolen crude oil and refined petroleum products.

In the South East, Operation UDO KA troops arrested suspects linked to an ambush on soldiers and recovered weapons and ammunition from camps in Rivers, Delta and Imo states.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of five suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra following an attack on Fulani herders in Enugu State.

The issues

The scale of the military’s operations highlights the continued spread of kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, crude oil theft and other organised criminal activities across different regions. The large number of rescued victims also underscores the continuing humanitarian impact of insecurity, particularly on women and children.

What’s being said

“The operations demonstrated the Armed Forces’ sustained commitment to rescuing victims, disrupting criminal networks and denying terrorists freedom of action.” – Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations:

“The Chief of Defence Staff commended troops for their discipline and commitment and urged Nigerians to continue providing useful information to security agencies.” – Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations:

“The Armed Forces would sustain the current tempo of operations until peace and stability were fully restored across the country.” – Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, quoting Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff:

What’s next

The military said it would maintain operations against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal networks while strengthening cooperation with other security agencies, local security groups and communities to improve intelligence gathering.

Bottom line

The military’s latest nationwide operations resulted in 363 rescues and numerous arrests, with troops also disrupting terrorist logistics, recovering weapons and tackling crude oil theft. The scale of the operations reflects the continued security challenges facing several parts of Nigeria.