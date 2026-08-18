Nigeria’s Eurobonds face pressure as U.S. yields rise

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 18, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s dollar-denominated Eurobond average yield rises one basis point to 6.89%

U.S. Treasury yields of about 4.7% and 5.29% pressure emerging-market dollar debt

Improving Nigerian inflation and external reserves provide some support for the sovereign curve

Main Story

Nigeria’s sovereign Eurobonds came under selling pressure as elevated U.S. Treasury yields encouraged investors to favour dollar-denominated U.S. assets over emerging-market debt.

According to a market report, the average yield on Nigeria’s U.S. dollar-denominated bonds increased by one basis point to 6.89%, reflecting cautious investor sentiment and subdued demand for the securities, Cowry Asset Limited said.

The pressure came as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held around 4.7%, while the 30-year yield climbed to about 5.29%, according to AIICO Capital Limited. Higher U.S. yields typically increase the relative attractiveness of U.S. fixed-income assets and can place pressure on emerging-market securities.

Nigeria’s domestic macroeconomic outlook provided some counterweight. The country has recorded average gross domestic product growth of about 4%, while headline inflation continued to moderate, according to the market report.

The report also linked stronger fiscal performance to higher hydrocarbon revenue, supported by elevated global oil prices and increased crude oil production. External reserves were reported above $52 billion, while the country’s net foreign exchange position stood above $40 billion, based on the latest disclosure cited from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

AIICO Capital said Nigeria’s July inflation data offered additional support to the sovereign curve, with headline inflation easing to 15.43% year-on-year from 15.91% in June.

However, selective buying interest was insufficient to offset selling across other maturities, leaving the average benchmark yield one basis point higher.

What’s Being Said

“We expect Nigerian Eurobonds to remain cautiously supported, with market direction continuing to depend largely on U.S. Treasury yield movements, expectations around the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path, and broader emerging-market risk sentiment.” AIICO Capital Limited.

Cowry Asset Limited attributed the weaker Eurobond performance to cautious foreign investor sentiment and subdued international demand for Nigeria’s dollar-denominated sovereign securities.

What’s Next

Investors will continue to monitor movements in U.S. Treasury yields for signals on the relative attractiveness of Nigerian Eurobonds

Expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path will remain a key driver of international bond-market sentiment

Further Nigerian inflation, reserve and oil-market data will shape investor assessment of the country’s improving domestic macroeconomic position

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s improving domestic fundamentals are providing support for its sovereign debt, but external conditions remain the stronger near-term driver of Eurobond performance. As long as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated, Nigerian dollar debt is likely to face selective demand rather than a broad-based buying wave.