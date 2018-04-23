Epe Community Calls Out NCC Over Poor Telecom Services

Telecoms consumers in Epe Community has announced their discomfort concerning the poor telecoms services in their community.

The subscribers, who spoke during the 37th edition of the NCC’s Organised Consumer Town Hall Meeting (CTM), which held in Epe community, thanked the telecom sector regulator for bringing such CTM forum to their community, and also lodged several complaints bothering on poor telecoms services across all the networks in the community.

They also urged it to compel the operators to improve on their services in the community that is made up of large concentration of people. The pcommunity further proffered solutions on how best the telecoms operators could serve them better.

They stated that while a larger part of the community is without telecoms coverage, the other parts suffer poor service quality, ranging from persistent drop calls, poor voice clarity, delay in the delivery of text messages, and above all is the constant receipt of unsolicited text messages and calls from service providers.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau at the NCC, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, appreciated the traditional leaders and their subjects for turning out in their large numbers to lodge their complains about telecoms services rendered in their community.

“The forum is one of the initiatives of NCC to bring together, telecoms consumers in the rural areas with the network operators and the regulator to discuss, proffer solutions to consumer related issues and ensure they have value for money through effective service delivery.” she said.

According to her, NCC has developed series of initiatives that would empower the consumers and ensure that their rights are fully protected. She encouraged consumers to subscribe to the 622/2442 Don Not Disturb (DND) code, where they can stop unsolicited messages.