Nigerians are paying more for solar than ever. So why are more people buying?

For years, the biggest challenge facing solar adoption in Nigeria was cost.

The economics appeared difficult to justify. A household or business interested in installing a solar system often had to commit hundreds of thousands, and in many cases millions, of naira upfront. For consumers already battling inflation, rising fuel prices and increasing electricity tariffs, solar remained something many admired but postponed.

Today, that calculation appears to be changing.

Across Nigeria, installers, suppliers and end users are reporting a surge in demand for solar systems, even as the cost of key components such as lithium batteries continues to rise. What is driving the shift is not necessarily that solar has become cheap. Rather, many Nigerians are reaching the conclusion that the alternatives have become more expensive.

The country’s electricity challenges have long created opportunities for alternative energy providers, but recent economic realities appear to be accelerating adoption. Rising Band A tariffs, persistent supply disruptions and the growing burden of generator fuel costs have pushed many households and businesses to reconsider how they power their lives and operations.

What is emerging is a market that is no longer being driven by environmental awareness or technological curiosity. Increasingly, solar is being adopted because people feel they cannot afford not to.

A Market Moving Beyond Early Adoption

That change is evident among those who operate at the centre of Nigeria’s solar ecosystem.

According to a solar installer and supplier at Holaf Solutions, demand has become impossible to ignore.

“There is no day you enter the market that you don’t see people buying,” he said. “People are buying on a more serious note.”

His observation reflects a trend that extends far beyond his own business.

According to the Africa Solar Industry Association’s African Solar Outlook 2025 report, Nigeria added approximately 803 megawatts of solar capacity in 2025, making it Africa’s second-largest solar market after South Africa. The report estimated that the country’s solar market grew by more than 140 percent year-on-year, one of the fastest growth rates recorded on the continent.

Perhaps more significantly, the report found that almost all of Nigeria’s new solar capacity additions came from distributed energy systems serving homes, businesses and communities rather than large utility-scale projects.

That distinction matters.

It suggests that the growth of the market is increasingly being driven by ordinary consumers making purchasing decisions rather than by government-led infrastructure programmes. In other words, Nigerians are independently deciding that solar makes economic sense.

The Holaf Solutions installer believes worsening electricity reliability is playing a major role in that shift.

“Sometimes I will have electricity in my house and I would still prefer to use my solar,” he explained. “Because I’m saving money.”

That statement captures a subtle but important change in consumer thinking. The comparison is no longer between solar and darkness. It is increasingly between solar and the total cost of electricity itself.

Households are beginning to calculate not only what they spend on grid power but also what they spend on generator fuel, equipment maintenance, lost productivity and the uncertainty that comes with an unreliable power supply.

Why Businesses Are Making The Switch

The financial argument becomes even stronger when viewed from a business perspective.

Musa Yunusa Danjaki, Head of Maintenance and Procurement at the All Progressives Congress, said his organisation’s decision to adopt solar was driven largely by economics.

“Although the initial installation cost is high, if you look at the long run, it’s more economical than everything,” he said.

According to Danjaki, solar deployment has helped reduce the organisation’s operational energy costs by between 50 and 70 percent annually.

Those savings are becoming increasingly important in a business environment where energy expenses continue to consume a growing share of operating budgets.

His experience mirrors findings from a recent Nigeria Renewable Energy Market report by Mordor Intelligence, which identified rising electricity tariffs, unreliable grid infrastructure and increasing diesel costs as major drivers of solar adoption among commercial and industrial users. The report noted that businesses are increasingly turning to distributed solar systems as a means of achieving greater control over operating costs while improving energy reliability.

In practical terms, energy is no longer just another utility expense. It has become a strategic business consideration.

For many organisations, unreliable electricity can interrupt operations, reduce productivity, increase maintenance costs and create financial losses that rarely appear directly on a balance sheet.

The result is that solar is increasingly being viewed not as a sustainability initiative but as a business continuity tool.

The distinction is important because it helps explain why adoption continues to accelerate even when solar products themselves become more expensive.

Rising Prices Have Not Slowed Demand

The assumption that rising prices should reduce demand does not seem to apply neatly to Nigeria’s solar market.

Several industry participants interviewed for this report acknowledged that component prices, particularly lithium batteries, have increased in recent months.

Mr. Adedayo, a solar industry participant, believes exchange rate fluctuations remain the most significant factor affecting prices.

“The only thing that affects the price of a solar product now is the exchange rate,” he said.

He noted that demand has nevertheless continued to rise.

“People are rushing to do solar now based on the electricity that is not constant again.”

The experience of installers appears to support that view.

While suppliers continue to grapple with import costs and currency volatility, customers appear increasingly willing to absorb those costs in exchange for greater energy security.

The reason may be simple.

Consumers are no longer comparing the cost of solar against last year’s solar prices. They are comparing it against today’s reality.

For households, that reality often includes rising electricity tariffs and growing generator expenses. For businesses, it includes operational disruptions, higher production costs and increasing uncertainty.

Against that backdrop, solar may still be expensive, but it increasingly appears predictable. And predictability has become a valuable commodity in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

The Risks Beneath The Boom

Yet rapid growth is creating new challenges.

Among the most significant concerns raised by industry operators is the growing number of poorly executed installations entering the market.

As demand increases, more technicians and contractors are entering the sector, often with varying levels of technical expertise.

According to the Holaf Solutions installer, many of the fire incidents associated with solar systems are not caused by the technology itself but by poor installation practices.

He pointed specifically to cable sizing errors, poor electrical connections and inadequate technical knowledge as recurring problems.

“If the load requires a 4mm cable, I will use 6mm,” he said. “If it requires 6mm, I will use 10mm.”

In his view, many of the widely publicised fire incidents could have been prevented through proper engineering and installation standards.

The issue has broader implications for the industry.

As solar adoption expands, consumer confidence becomes increasingly important. High-profile incidents involving substandard installations can undermine trust in an industry that is still building credibility among first-time adopters.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly highlighted installer training, product quality assurance and certification programmes as critical areas requiring greater attention if growth is to remain sustainable.

The challenge for the industry is ensuring that standards evolve as quickly as demand.

Solar’s New Identity

Perhaps the most striking insight emerging from conversations across the industry is that solar is undergoing an identity shift.

A few years ago, solar was often marketed as a cleaner, greener alternative to conventional power sources. Today, that message appears secondary.

Consumers are not primarily buying solar because they want renewable energy.

They are buying solar because they want dependable energy.

The distinction may seem subtle, but it carries profound implications for the future of the market.

The Africa Solar Industry Association’s findings suggest Nigeria is already becoming one of the continent’s most important solar markets. Market analysts expect further growth as electricity demand continues to rise and households and businesses search for greater energy independence.

Whether that growth continues at its current pace will depend on factors ranging from exchange rates and product availability to installation quality and financing options.

What appears increasingly certain, however, is that the conversation has changed.

For many Nigerians, solar is no longer a backup plan for when the grid fails.

It is becoming the plan itself.

And in a country where energy remains one of the most persistent constraints on productivity and economic growth, that shift may prove to be one of the most important energy stories of the decade.