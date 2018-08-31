Nigerian Tech Start-up to Represent Africa in Hackcelerator Program at Silicon Valley

A start-up social enterprise driven to raise the next generation science and technology leaders, and train female developers Tech4Her Africa, has emerged winner of the AngelHack Hackathon hosted at Impact Hub, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

They are shortlisted to represent Africa at the Global Demo Day taking place at Silicon Valley, United States and are joining other winners from 50 cities around the world for the 12 weeks Angel Hackcelerator program.

AngelHack’s HACKcelerator program connects ambitious hackers with thought-leaders and experienced entrepreneurs to help them become more versatile and create fundable startups.

With a startup portfolio valuation of $70 million, acquisitions from tech giants such as Google, and industry innovators such as BOX, AngelHack is the highest valued pre-accelerator in the industry active in 106 cities around the world.

This is the first Hackathon organized in Africa.

The team is led by Mrs. Elizabeth Edwards, founder, Tech4Her Africa.

Members of the team, some of who are students of the University Of Lagos – Adeola Akinwale, Dolapo Otufadebo, Chukwudumebi Onwuli, Chiamaka Eguzoro, and Chidera Ofokansi).

Mentors on the team are: Mrs. Fayo Williams (Certified Business Consultant) and Dr. Roselyn Isimeto, lecturer at Computer Science, UNILAG.

The team developed Tatafo App- Watson AI based app that helps university students access information and resources instantly at a click.