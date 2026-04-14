Nigerian stocks gain ₦443bn ahead of Q1 earnings

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Markets Correspondent | April 14, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities market gains ₦443bn as investors position for Q1 earnings

All-Share Index rises 0.35% to 204,487.85 points

Banking and consumer goods stocks drive market advance

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a positive note, with investors gaining approximately ₦443 billion in market value amid renewed positioning in growth and value stocks ahead of first-quarter earnings releases.

The benchmark All-Share Index advanced by 0.35% to close at 204,487.85 points, while total market capitalisation increased to ₦131.62 trillion. Market activity showed mixed signals, as total traded volume declined by 14.33% even as the value of transactions rose by 3.15% to ₦32.45 billion across 60,793 deals.

Buying interest was concentrated in medium- and large-cap stocks, particularly in banking and consumer goods counters. Zenith Bank, Guinness Nigeria, and NGX Group were among the most actively traded equities.

Access Holdings led the volume chart, accounting for 11.73% of total shares traded, followed by GTCO and Zenith Bank. On the value side, Aradel Holdings dominated, contributing 21.80% of total trade value.

Market breadth closed positive with 32 gainers against 23 losers. NGX Group topped the gainers’ chart with a 10.00% increase, while Berger Paints recorded the steepest loss, declining by 9.95%.

Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with consumer goods, insurance, and banking indices posting gains, while oil and gas and industrial sectors recorded marginal losses.

What’s Being Said

“The sustained interest in fundamentally strong stocks reflects early positioning ahead of earnings season, particularly in banking and consumer-facing sectors,” said a Lagos-based equities analyst at a leading investment firm.

“We are seeing selective accumulation rather than broad market participation, which suggests investors are still cautious despite the upward trend,” the analyst added.

What’s Next

Q1 2026 corporate earnings releases expected to begin this week

Continued investor focus on banking sector performance and dividend outlook

Possible market volatility driven by macroeconomic data and FX movements

The Bottom Line: The market’s ₦443 billion gain signals cautious optimism, but the rally remains earnings-dependent and narrowly driven by large-cap positioning.