Nigerian Governors Urge Swift Action As Neonatal Mortality And Malnutrition Rates Escalate

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) raises the alarm over rising neonatal mortality and malnutrition rates, calling for urgent action to reverse these troubling trends. Speaking on behalf of the NGF at the Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja, Governor Hope Uzodinma stresses that, while progress has been made in reducing under-five and infant mortality rates, these numbers remain “unacceptably high.”

Uzodinma highlights the worsening statistics in neonatal deaths and malnutrition, calling it a clear sign of the need for collaborative solutions. “We must continue working together, recognizing the distinct challenges each state faces while staying focused on achieving better health outcomes for all Nigerians,” he says, adding praise for the Health Minister’s efforts to turn health reform strategies into action.

Health Minister Calls for Accountability and Reviews Progress on Reforms

At the event, themed “It’s for All of Us: Accelerating Our Health Sector Reforms Together,” Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, urges Nigerians to hold all government levels accountable for improved healthcare services. Reflecting on the sector’s achievements, Dr. Pate underscores a joint commitment to expanding healthcare access and equity.

Pate reveals that Nigeria is making strides in healthcare reform, meeting 31 out of 41 health sector performance targets by Q3 2024. To date, over N45 billion has been disbursed to support more than 8,000 primary healthcare facilities nationwide. Additionally, the government, with support from partners, has raised over N3 billion in complementary funding over the past three years, which has led to the revitalization of numerous healthcare centers, with 2,600 more in advanced stages of upgrades across various states.

Strengthening Health Workforce and Addressing Persistent Health Challenges

Pate also notes the federal commitment to retrain 120,000 frontline health workers, with 40,000 already receiving updated training to address service gaps. Significant progress is being made in managing infectious diseases, with recent data showing a 40% drop in diarrheal diseases, a 24% decrease in tuberculosis, and a 12% reduction in HIV cases since 2018.

Despite these advances, challenges remain, particularly in child immunization and malnutrition. Dr. Pate calls for redoubled efforts to improve these areas, noting that 17 states have made meaningful progress in contraceptive use, with six states doubling their performance rates. He praises states like Imo for notable advancements in health insurance coverage and contraceptive accessibility.

Mobilizing Investments and Enhancing Local Healthcare Production

Dr. Pate commends President Tinubu’s Executive Order, which has spurred interest from 40 companies looking to invest in local healthcare manufacturing. As the nation works toward healthcare self-reliance, Pate emphasizes the importance of partnerships, increased domestic funding, and accountability to sustain progress.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Pate recognizes the foundational work of previous health leaders, expressing the government’s ongoing dedication to protecting vulnerable populations, including women and children, while addressing emerging health challenges, particularly those linked to climate change.