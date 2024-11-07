Nigeria Partners With Chinese Firm To Begin Local Production Of HIV Test Kits

Nigeria’s Federal Government partners with China’s WONDFO BIOTECH Ltd. to start local production of HIV test kits, aiming to expand access to reliable testing and strengthen Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), announces the partnership in Abuja, where WONDFO donates 4,000 HIV test kits in preparation for World AIDS Day. Dr. Ilori praises WONDFO’s commitment to local manufacturing, saying, “This initiative will unlock the potential of our domestic healthcare sector and bring essential HIV diagnostic tools closer to Nigerians.”

Expanding Testing Access and Supporting Prevention

WONDFO’s Country Representative, Mr. Bravo Ouhabru, explains that the partnership includes both self-testing and professional-use kits, enhancing access to testing and supporting HIV prevention efforts. WONDFO’s involvement aligns with Nigeria’s goal to reduce HIV transmission by 2030, while increasing public awareness of HIV status.

“Knowing your HIV status is critical,” Ouhabru states. “Testing today doesn’t mean the result is permanent, so regular checks are essential.” WONDFO also plans to offer subsidized test kits at private pharmacies, making home-testing more accessible and affordable.

Types of HIV Diagnostic Kits

Commonly used for quick results within 15-30 minutes, ideal for community-based and point-of-care testing. ELISA Kits: Laboratory-based tests providing highly accurate confirmatory results, though requiring more time and specialized equipment.

A Step Toward Reducing Nigeria’s HIV Burden

Nigeria has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates globally, with about 1.3% of the population affected, particularly young people aged 15-24. Approximately 1.8 million Nigerians live with HIV, with some states, like Akwa Ibom and Benue, experiencing higher rates. This partnership with WONDFO represents a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to end the HIV epidemic by increasing access to early detection and timely medical care.