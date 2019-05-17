Nigerian Gas Marketers Commend FG for VAT Removal on Cooking Gas

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) Thursday commended the federal government for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The group President, Mr. Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor, in a statement said the federal government had signed the approval of VAT removal on LPG and gazetted same.

According to him, clamour for VAT removal from domestically produced LPG otherwise known as cooking gas has been of perennial concern to members of the association.

“We express our profound gratitude and thanks to the federal government and all relevant government agencies for listening to our plea to remove VAT from LPG products sourced locally.

“We also want to use this opportunity to thank and appreciate the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for the timely directive stopping the inappropriate and indiscriminate installation of LPG skid plants in petrol stations,” Ogieva-Okunbor said.

He said the directive that all skid plants in filling stations be dismantled and removed was apt considering the huge danger and risk to the public in the operations of LPG skid plants in filling stations.

He, however, appealed for a proper and thorough implementation of the directive across the country.

The marketers’ leader also pleaded with the government to create a more conducive and enabling environment for investors in the industry particularly now that deepening the consumption of LPG in the country had become a major interest of the government.

He said marketers were also geared toward ensuring the success of the programme by complementing the efforts of the government.

According to him, “We therefore appeal for a reduction on import duty on LPG equipment and accessories.

“The increased awareness of LPG usage has seen consumption in Nigeria growing from 50,000MT in 2007 to over 600,000MT in 2018 with more indigenous investments in LPG bottling plants.

“This will further ensure that majority of Nigerians enjoy the convenience of the proximity of LPG refill or exchange points.

“We implore the federal and state governments to initiate a well-funded social welfare programme to expand usage of LPG.”

Source: THISDAY