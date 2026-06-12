Nigerian equities reverse gains as financial stock sell-offs trigger ₦73 billion market loss

Key points
- The Nigerian equities market ended its winning streak on Thursday, with investors losing ₦73 billion in a shortened four-day trading week.
- Market capitalization fell by 0.05% to close at ₦156.969 trillion, driven heavily by persistent sell-offs in banking and insurance stocks.
- The All-Share Index dropped by 133.47 points to settle at 244,738.74, weakening the market’s year-to-date return to 57.27%.
- Market breadth finished completely flat, recording an equal split of 32 gainers and 32 losers across the trading board.
- Total trading volume rose to 1.70 billion shares worth ₦52.81 billion, with FCMB and Access Corporation leading the volume and value charts respectively.
Main Story
The Nigerian equities market reversed its recent winning streak on Thursday, closing the trading week on a negative note as investors lost ₦73 billion.
The local bourse operated on a shortened four-day schedule this week following the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day. The mid-week downturn was primarily driven by sustained, profit-taking sell-offs in prominent banking and insurance stocks, which applied heavy downward pressure on overall market performance.
As a result of the financial sector contraction, the aggregate market capitalization of listed equities declined by 0.05%, dropping to close at ₦156.969 trillion from the ₦157.042 trillion recorded during the previous trading session.
In tandem, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) shed 133.47 points, representing a 0.05% decline, to close at 244,738.74 compared to its previous position of 244,852.21. Consequently, the market’s year-to-date return weakened slightly to 57.27%, while overall market breadth closed entirely flat, registering an equal distribution of 32 gainers and 32 losers.
International Energy Insurance led the laggards on the losers’ chart, crashing by 10% to close at ₦7.11 per share. Pharmaceutical firm May and Baker followed closely, losing 8.51% to close at ₦43, while Tripple Gee declined by 8.47% to settle at ₦4 per share. Abbey Mortgage Bank fell by 7.69% to close at ₦11.40, and AXA Mansard Insurance shed 6.67% to finish the session at ₦12.60 per share.
Conversely, the gainers’ chart saw maximum upward movements, with Enamelware, Learn Africa, Consolidated Hallmark, and University Press each advancing by 10% to close at ₦40.70, ₦11, ₦8.25, and ₦5.50 per share, respectively. Logistics player ABC Transport also enjoyed a positive session, gaining 9.86% to end at ₦7.80 per share.
Activity metrics showed a notable surge in liquid turnover, as a total of 1.70 billion shares worth ₦52.81 billion were traded across 49,807 distinct deals. This represents a significant volume and value increase compared to the previous session’s 1.23 billion shares valued at ₦38.84 billion, which changed hands in 54,193 transactions.
FCMB dominated the activity chart by volume, trading 584.87 million shares to account for 33.99% of the day’s total market volume. Meanwhile, banking giant Access Corporation topped the value chart, commanding transactions worth ₦13.95 billion, which represented 26.41% of the total market value traded on the floor.
The Issues
- Stemming the persistent sell-offs within the banking and insurance sectors to restore institutional investor confidence.
- Managing index volatility and stabilizing the year-to-date return framework as macroeconomic dynamics shift.
- Re-establishing positive market breadth to break the current deadlock between equity gainers and losers.
What’s Being Said
- Summarizing the brief trading period, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the market traded for four days this week following the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday.
- Analyzing the sector-specific pressure, market analysts noted that the downturn was driven by sustained sell-offs in banking and insurance stocks, which weighed heavily on overall market performance.
What’s Next
- Portfolio managers will recalibrate their equity allocations over the weekend following the ₦73 billion weekly retraction.
- Traders will monitor market opening blocks next week to see if financial stocks like Access Corporation and FCMB maintain high liquidity attraction.
- Regulatory compliance teams will review the spike in trade value to ₦52.81 billion to ensure transparent market clearing.
Bottom Line
A shortened four-day trading week concluded with a ₦73 billion loss for Nigerian equity investors, as a 0.05% drop in market capitalization—catalyzed by targeted sell-offs in banking and insurance counters—pulled the All-Share Index down to 244,738.74 points.