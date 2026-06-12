Nigerian equities reverse gains as financial stock sell-offs trigger ₦73 billion market loss

Key points

The Nigerian equities market ended its winning streak on Thursday, with investors losing ₦73 billion in a shortened four-day trading week.

Market capitalization fell by 0.05% to close at ₦156.969 trillion, driven heavily by persistent sell-offs in banking and insurance stocks.

The All-Share Index dropped by 133.47 points to settle at 244,738.74, weakening the market’s year-to-date return to 57.27%.

Market breadth finished completely flat, recording an equal split of 32 gainers and 32 losers across the trading board.

Total trading volume rose to 1.70 billion shares worth ₦52.81 billion, with FCMB and Access Corporation leading the volume and value charts respectively.

Main Story

The Nigerian equities market reversed its recent winning streak on Thursday, closing the trading week on a negative note as investors lost ₦73 billion.

The local bourse operated on a shortened four-day schedule this week following the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday to commemorate Democracy Day. The mid-week downturn was primarily driven by sustained, profit-taking sell-offs in prominent banking and insurance stocks, which applied heavy downward pressure on overall market performance.

As a result of the financial sector contraction, the aggregate market capitalization of listed equities declined by 0.05%, dropping to close at ₦156.969 trillion from the ₦157.042 trillion recorded during the previous trading session.

In tandem, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) shed 133.47 points, representing a 0.05% decline, to close at 244,738.74 compared to its previous position of 244,852.21. Consequently, the market’s year-to-date return weakened slightly to 57.27%, while overall market breadth closed entirely flat, registering an equal distribution of 32 gainers and 32 losers.

International Energy Insurance led the laggards on the losers’ chart, crashing by 10% to close at ₦7.11 per share. Pharmaceutical firm May and Baker followed closely, losing 8.51% to close at ₦43, while Tripple Gee declined by 8.47% to settle at ₦4 per share. Abbey Mortgage Bank fell by 7.69% to close at ₦11.40, and AXA Mansard Insurance shed 6.67% to finish the session at ₦12.60 per share.

Conversely, the gainers’ chart saw maximum upward movements, with Enamelware, Learn Africa, Consolidated Hallmark, and University Press each advancing by 10% to close at ₦40.70, ₦11, ₦8.25, and ₦5.50 per share, respectively. Logistics player ABC Transport also enjoyed a positive session, gaining 9.86% to end at ₦7.80 per share.

Activity metrics showed a notable surge in liquid turnover, as a total of 1.70 billion shares worth ₦52.81 billion were traded across 49,807 distinct deals. This represents a significant volume and value increase compared to the previous session’s 1.23 billion shares valued at ₦38.84 billion, which changed hands in 54,193 transactions.

FCMB dominated the activity chart by volume, trading 584.87 million shares to account for 33.99% of the day’s total market volume. Meanwhile, banking giant Access Corporation topped the value chart, commanding transactions worth ₦13.95 billion, which represented 26.41% of the total market value traded on the floor.

The Issues

Stemming the persistent sell-offs within the banking and insurance sectors to restore institutional investor confidence.

Managing index volatility and stabilizing the year-to-date return framework as macroeconomic dynamics shift.

Re-establishing positive market breadth to break the current deadlock between equity gainers and losers.

What’s Being Said

Summarizing the brief trading period, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the market traded for four days this week following the Federal Government’s declaration of June 12 as a public holiday.

Analyzing the sector-specific pressure, market analysts noted that the downturn was driven by sustained sell-offs in banking and insurance stocks, which weighed heavily on overall market performance.

What’s Next

Portfolio managers will recalibrate their equity allocations over the weekend following the ₦73 billion weekly retraction.

Traders will monitor market opening blocks next week to see if financial stocks like Access Corporation and FCMB maintain high liquidity attraction.

Regulatory compliance teams will review the spike in trade value to ₦52.81 billion to ensure transparent market clearing.

Bottom Line

A shortened four-day trading week concluded with a ₦73 billion loss for Nigerian equity investors, as a 0.05% drop in market capitalization—catalyzed by targeted sell-offs in banking and insurance counters—pulled the All-Share Index down to 244,738.74 points.