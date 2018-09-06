Nigerian Descent Timothy Eyoma Debuts for England U-19 Team

Timothy Eyoma of Nigerian descent has made his maiden appearance for the England squads.

The Tottenham hotspur starlet made his debut at the U19 age group in their 4-1 hammering of the Netherlands in a friendly at St. George’s Park on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Timothy Eyoma represented his country of birth at U16, U17 and U18 level before making his debut for England U19s.

Eyoma started as goals from Danny Loader (2), Phil Foden, Angel Gomes secured a win for Keith Downing’s side.

It was a double victory for the Young Lions with the U18s team beating their Netherlands counterparts 3-0 in the four-nations tournament in Limoges, France.

Five players of Nigerian descent debuted for the U18s, with Chelsea’s Faustino Anjorin, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester City’s Nathaniel Ogbeta handed their full debuts by manager Keith Downing.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun made his debut off the bench following his introduction in the 64th minute while West Ham defender Ajibola Alese entered into the fray in the 83rd minute.

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was an unused substitute against the Ducth.