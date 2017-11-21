Nigerian Custom Intercept Illicit Pharmaceutical Drugs

Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Port Island Command, said it intercepted container of illicit pharmaceutical products falsely declared as spare parts.

According to a statement, on Monday, November,20, by the Tincan Island Port, Public Relation Officer; Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Yusuf Bashar, noted that the Nigeria Customs Service would not allow unpatriotic and inconsiderate importers and Agents use Tincan Island Port as a dumping ground to perpetrate their illegal operations,

He added that some weeks ago two (2) containers of falsely declared similar Pharmaceutical Products were also handed over to NAFDAC at the Command.

The container handed over to the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), containing cartons of Spectradol (Tramadol) Capsules of various milligrams, Spectra-Doxycycline Capsules of various milligrams as well as Jinart Tablets.

Other drugs seized are Clarinthromycin Tablets of five hundred milligrams and Jincold-Extra Strength Capsules of various milligrams.

Speaking on the negative effect of the drugs on the teeming Nigerian Youths, the CAC stated that the products are highly regulated and Nigerian Youths consume them illegally at an alarming proportion to the extent that it more often than not lead them into committing despicable acts that will certainly have far reaching negative implications on their health in particular and the Nation at large.

He listed the number of seizures the Command has made recently to include arms, cars, drugs and others, and expressed regrets that an importer who declared pharmaceutical products so as imported vehicles and the other container as containing Computer Accessories, has no good intention for the Nation and the people.

“It’s not just about money but the health and well-being of the people, every Nigerian should show care about the life of Nigerians and its not about revenue nor trade facilitation but about the good of Nigeria and Nigerians, so this must stop”.

The Comptrollerndisclosed the identity of the Importer as Jin Spectra Pharmaceutical Limited of No. 3 Festing Road, Kano also said that the Clearing Agency is Febeaco Nigeria Limited of 29, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway, Ibafon, Apapa- Lagos, expressed utmost confidence in the officials of the Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) whom he hinted would effectively complete the investigation and bring the Importers to book, by using the address and the information provided.

Receiving the consignment on behalf of the chairman of NDLEA, the commander Tincan Island Port, MR. NSE JACK commended the Customs Area Controller for his consistent commitment to the concept of Inter-Agency collaboration and synergy over time.

He assured the CAC that NDLEA will conduct further due diligence test to unravel details of the Importer for eventual prosecution of suspects.