Osinbajo: We must win back our best brains

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has voiced out about The UCH saying that its among the initial eight tertiary health facilities to be upgraded by FG

Creating the right conditions at home, investing in infrastructure and vigorously fighting the corruption and rot in Nigeria’s healthcare system will help the country win back its best brains in the health sector, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Monday, November, 20, at the grand finale of the 60th anniversary celebration of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State.

While noting that the sad state of affairs in the country’s healthcare system has led to dismal levels of professional satisfaction amongst medical personnel, the Vice President emphasised that the present administration remained determined to change the narrative.

According to him, “We now have an incredible opportunity to fight hard to win back our best brains, and to give emerging generations of our medical personnel a new reason to believe in their country and its possibilities.’’

Prof. Osinbajo said the Buhari administration remains focused on fixing the problems in the health sector and other sectors of the economy, by continually investing in infrastructure.

The Vice President added, “We have also made our health policy clear: We want to offer affordable, accessible and qualitative healthcare to all Nigerians and others irrespective of social status and location.

“At the heart of this vision is our goal of providing basic healthcare to all Nigerians, as this will cater to over 70 percent of healthcare needs. Our Primary Healthcare Revitalization Programme was personally flagged off by Mr. President at Kuchigoro, a suburb of Abuja, last year.”

Speaking specifically about the Federal Government’s policy in improving tertiary healthcare system in Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo said, “UCH is one of the initial eight tertiary health facilities that the Buhari administration will be upgrading, through the investment of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).’’

He, however, cautioned that revamping the system would require a lot of work and commitment from both government and the private sector, including individuals.

“Revamping Nigeria’s broken health system will not happen overnight. It will take time and effort and sustained political will. But I can assure you that we have started that journey, and we will see it to the end. We will do all within our power to make this a reality. But Government cannot do it alone,’’ Prof. Osinbajo said.

He commended the management of the hospital for adopting the Public Private Partnership initiatives of the Federal Government in many areas of service delivery, while emphasizing the need to explore alternative financing mechanisms to improve infrastructure and quality of service.

Earlier, the Vice President inaugurated the Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu Geriatric Rehabilitation Centre at the hospital.

Dignitaries at the event include Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole; founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, representative of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, the first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria, Emeritus Prof. Theophilus Ogunlesi; among other distinguished Nigerians.