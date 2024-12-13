Nigerian Breweries Appoints Juliet Anammah As Board Chairman

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah as the substantive chairman of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange.

Ms. Anammah will succeed Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, who has been serving as interim chairman since the beginning of 2024. Her appointment was confirmed during a board meeting held on Thursday, December 12, 2024, according to a statement signed by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku.

Before taking on this role, Ms. Anammah chaired the Governance and Ethics Committee of the company. She joined the Board of Nigerian Breweries on January 1, 2022, bringing with her an impressive portfolio of over 30 years of professional experience in various sectors, including consulting, consumer goods, sales, marketing, e-commerce, and sustainability.

Prior to her tenure at Nigerian Breweries, Ms. Anammah held several high-profile roles. She was the immediate past Chair and Chief Group Sustainability Officer at Jumia Nigeria, where she also served as Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, she was the Managing Director of Accenture LLC, overseeing the Consumer Goods, Retail, and Transportation Practice in West Africa. Her extensive experience includes serving on the boards of prominent organizations such as Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.

With her appointment, the composition of the Nigerian Breweries Board of Directors as of January 1, 2025, will include: