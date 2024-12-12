inDrive Emerges Most Outstanding Brand In Urban Service

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has emerged the most outstanding brand in urban service in Nigeria at the maiden edition of Iconic Brands and Legends of Media and Marketing Communications Award held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

inDrive was recognized and celebrated for its transparency, fairness, and affordability in intercity travel and logistics among ride-hailing platforms in Nigeria.

Speaking on the award, Timothy Oladimeji, Country Representative, Nigeria, inDrive, described it as a testament to the ride-hailing platform’s unique contribution and commitment to providing fair and accessible transportation options to its customers.

Oladimeji stated that the award highlights the company’s focus on safety, fairness, affordability, and satisfaction, thereby cementing its reputation as the go-to ride-hailing service in Nigeria.

He noted that the achievement underscores the company’s dedication to delivering the best ride-hailing and logistic experience for customers while continually pushing the envelope for innovation. He explained that the mobility platform remains a game-changer in the ride-hailing business in Nigeria as it empowers both drivers and passengers through its negotiation model.

“This recognition is a huge motivation that would help us expand our footprint and continue to provide exceptional services to all our customers. I can categorically say that the recognition validates the acceptability and rapid adoption of our platform by both drivers and passengers in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the recognition and criteria, the lead convener of the award, Samuel Ajayi, said the award was truly deserving, given that the platform has provided unique, fair, and affordable services to all its users.

Ajayi emphasised the significance of acknowledging the brand’s achievements in Nigeria over the last few years adding that the company has shown exceptional performance by all parameters and standards.

“inDrive has really thrown its weight since joining other ride-hailing platforms in Nigeria. I am happy to say that inDrive has disrupted the Nigerian market with its unique offerings, which has endeared many users to the platform. From our findings, I can say that the brand remains the preferred platform given that it is the only one that provides safe, fair, efficient, and affordable transportation,” he said.

Since launching in Nigeria, inDrive has cemented its status as a market leader through its commitment to enhancing urban mobility and consistently delivering superior customer service.