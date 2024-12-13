NGX Equities Market Gains Momentum

Equities investors witnessed a N152 billion increase in wealth as the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All Share Index rose by 0.25% on Thursday, maintaining positive momentum.

Data from the local bourse showed that the All-Share Index climbed by 250.91 basis points, closing at 98,760.59. This uptrend was driven by renewed buying interest in large and medium-cap stocks, including CONOIL, AFRIPRUD, and WAPCO.

Over three consecutive trading days, investors gained a cumulative N396 billion, highlighting sustained bullish sentiment, according to Atlass Portfolio Limited. Market activity also surged, with total trade volume increasing by 52.97% and trade value growing by 8.94%.

Stockbrokers reported that approximately 489.65 million units valued at ₦7,057.27 million were traded across 8,304 deals. FCMB led the volume drivers, accounting for 15.85% of total transactions, followed by ETRANSACT (14.32%), HMCALL (9.77%), JAPAULGOLD (6.86%), and NSLTECH (3.42%). In value terms, ARADEL topped the chart, representing 10.68% of total traded value.

Top Gainers and Losers

CONOIL and TANTALIZER led the advancers’ chart with a 10% price increase each, followed by CUSTODIAN (+9.92%), AFRIPRUD (+9.79%), and GOLDBREW (+9.75%). Other notable gainers included PZ (+9.11%) and GUINEAINS (+9.09%).

On the other hand, DAARCOMM recorded the highest loss, with a price depreciation of -8.47%. Other decliners included CAVERTON (-8.16%), OMATEK (-7.46%), ABCTRANS (-7.41%), and CONHALLPLC (-7.11%). Despite these losses, the market breadth remained positive, with 30 gainers and 21 losers.

Sectoral Performance

The Oil & Gas (+2.74%), Insurance (+0.82%), Industrial Goods (+0.62%), and Consumer Goods (+0.32%) sectors recorded gains, driven by price appreciations in OANDO (+3.73%), SUNUASSUR (+8.08%), WAPCO (+6.06%), and PZ (+9.11%). However, the banking sector closed bearish (-0.22%) due to sell pressures on ZENITHBANK (-0.79%).

Overall, the equities market capitalization rose by N152.10 billion, settling at N59.87 trillion on Thursday.