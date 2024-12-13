Court To Rule On Emefiele’s $4.5bn Fraud Case January 7

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has scheduled January 7, 2025, to deliver a decision on the objection raised by former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, against the $4.5bn and N2.8bn fraud charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, are facing 26 counts filed by the EFCC before Justice Rahman Oshodi. During Thursday’s hearing, Emefiele’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), argued that the court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter in Lagos. He maintained that the alleged offences, including abuse of office, were committed outside the jurisdiction of the Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Ojo further contended that the charges violated Section 36(12) of the Nigerian Constitution, asserting that the alleged acts were not legally defined offences. He also argued that the Lagos State House of Assembly lacked legislative competence over matters on the Exclusive Legislative List, rendering Section 73 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2011 inapplicable to the case. Consequently, he urged the court to strike out counts one to four of the amended charge sheet filed on April 4, 2024.

In response, EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) defended the court’s jurisdiction, asserting that the charges pertained to economic and financial crimes, which fall within the EFCC’s purview. He argued that evidence supported Lagos as the appropriate venue for the trial, with witnesses confirming the offences were committed within the court’s territorial reach. Oyedepo maintained that the defence’s objections lacked factual and evidentiary merit.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Oshodi adjourned the case to January 7, 2025, for a ruling on the objection.