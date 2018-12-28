Nigerian Army to Extend ‘Python Dance Exercise’ Nationwide

The Nigerian Army on Friday announced the commencement of Exercise Egwu Eke 111, otherwise known as Python Dance, in all parts of the country to combat security challenges during the 2019 general elections.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who stated this at a flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the exercise would last from January 1, 2019 to February 28, which effectively covers the period of the 2019 elections.

Buratai said, “The exercise was necessitated by the challenges coupled with other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping and banditry.

“These threats portend that dissident groups and criminal elements could cash in on the situation to perpetrate large-scale violence before, during and after the 2019 General Elections.”