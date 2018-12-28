Buhari Laying New Foundation for Nigerians – Tinubu

The APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is building on a new foundation for the youths and elderly people of Nigeria.

At the flag-off of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign in Uyo, he urged the Nigerians to vote for their future.

Tinubu explained that for 16 years, PDP built Nigeria on a foundation of corruption, underdevelopment and darkness.

He said that APC was re-directing Nigeria and committed to diversify the economy.

The former Lagos state governor said that APC came into power at the time Nigerians needed change from corruption, change from ineptitude, change from laziness.

Adams Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman, in his short speech reported that in the last 48 hours, the PDP has been trying smear the character of President Buhari but explained that Nigerians “know who Buhari is and know who PDP is’’.

“PDP’s Presidential candidate cannot speak in some parts of the world but Buhari will,’’ he said.

He appealed to the people of South South not to vote PDP because Atiku Abubakar, the party’s candidate has promised to sell NNPC.