Nigerian Army Commences Recruitment for Applicants

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of recruitment into the army for interested Nigerians.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said interested candidates can now apply for trades/non-tradesmen and women categories.

The application windows opened on December 19 and will last until w January 31, 2019.

While the Army emphatically noted that the application is free, it said applicants are expected to be between the ages of 18 to 22 and they can apply through its portal, recruitment.army.mil.ng

