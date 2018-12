Toyota to Face lawsuit over Filter Issues in HiLux

Bannister Law is considering legal action on behalf of motorists affected by diesel particulate filter issues in Toyota models.

Toyota’s HiLux, Fortuna and Prado are equipped with 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engines which use a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to trap exhaust soot.

Vehicles such as the HiLux clear blockages in the filter by heating the exhaust system to high temperatures in special running conditions such as highway driving.