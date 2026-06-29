The capital architect: Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes and the investment case for Nigeria

At a time when headlines about Nigeria are often dominated by inflation, currency volatility, rising debt, and investor caution, one woman is making a fundamentally different argument. While many global investors have reduced their exposure to Africa’s largest economy, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes has spent the past several years persuading institutions, family offices and development finance organisations to do precisely the opposite: invest more.

Her conviction is neither sentimental nor speculative. It is built on decades of financial experience, demographic data, and an understanding of markets that have been shaped in some of the world’s most demanding investment institutions. Through Aruwa Capital Management, the Lagos-based private equity firm she founded in 2019, Okunbo Rhodes now oversees approximately US$80 million in assets under management, deploying growth capital into small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria and Ghana.

To many, US$80 million is simply a headline figure. It represents something far more significant. It reflects the confidence of institutional investors, including development finance institutions, global foundations, family offices and private investors—who have entrusted their capital to Aruwa Capital with the expectation that it will identify promising businesses, help them grow, and generate sustainable financial returns.

Unlike entrepreneurs who build companies from scratch or executives who run multinational corporations, Okunbo Rhodes operates in a less visible but enormously influential part of the economy. She is a private equity investor. Her business is not manufacturing products or selling services directly to consumers. Instead, her business is finding businesses capable of becoming tomorrow’s market leaders, investing in them at the right stage, helping them mature through strategic guidance and governance, and eventually delivering returns for the investors whose money she manages.

That distinction is important because the US$80 million she manages is not her personal fortune. It is capital entrusted to her firm by Limited Partners (LPs)institutional investors that rely on Aruwa Capital, acting as the General Partner (GP), to allocate their funds responsibly. Every investment undergoes months of rigorous due diligence before capital is deployed, and every portfolio company is actively supported long after the investment cheque has been written.

Yet understanding what Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes part of does is only understanding why she matters.

Her larger significance lies in the investment thesis she has championed at a time when many remain sceptical of Nigeria’s prospects.

For decades, discussions about investing in Africa have frequently centred on risk. Political uncertainty, infrastructure deficits, exchange-rate volatility and governance concerns have often overshadowed conversations about opportunity. Okunbo Rhodes does not deny these realities. Rather, she argues that they have caused global capital markets to overlook one of the world’s most compelling long-term growth stories.

In interviews, conference appearances and investor forums, she has repeatedly advanced the same central proposition: Nigeria’s greatest competitive advantage is not oil, minerals or natural resources. It is people.

That argument rests on demographic evidence rather than optimism. According to United Nations population projections, Nigeria is expected to become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, behind only India and China. Africa as a whole is projected to account for roughly one-quarter of the global population by mid-century, while the continent’s working-age population is expected to exceed that of China and India combined within the coming decades.

These are not merely statistics for economists. For investors, they point to a profound structural shift.

A rapidly growing and increasingly urban population will require healthcare, housing, financial services, food, energy, logistics, education and consumer goods on a scale few regions have experienced. Every new household represents demand. Every young worker entering the labour force represents consumption, entrepreneurship and productivity. Every expanding city creates opportunities for businesses capable of meeting these needs efficiently.

It is this relationship between demographics and commercial opportunity that forms the intellectual foundation of Aruwa Capital.

Rather than attempting to predict the next technological disruption or short-term market movement, Okunbo Rhodes has chosen to invest in businesses positioned to benefit from trends that are already underway. Her focus is deliberately practical. Manufacturers of everyday consumer goods. Healthcare providers. Financial technology companies expanding financial inclusion. Renewable energy businesses serving communities with unreliable electricity. Agricultural enterprises improve food security. Industrial manufacturers reduce dependence on imports.

These sectors may lack the glamour associated with high-profile technology start-ups, but they address fundamental needs within economies that continue to expand despite persistent macroeconomic challenges.

Her investment philosophy also reflects another conviction that has shaped Aruwa Capital since its inception: markets often misprice opportunities because of bias.

Across Africa, women own or lead a substantial proportion of small and medium-sized enterprises. Yet they continue to receive only a fraction of available investment capital. Numerous studies have shown that female entrepreneurs secure disproportionately low levels of institutional funding despite demonstrating competitive commercial performance.

For Okunbo Rhodes, this is not simply a question of social equity. It is a market inefficiency.

If high-quality businesses are consistently overlooked because of structural biases, they become available at valuations below their intrinsic potential. Correcting that imbalance therefore becomes not only socially beneficial but economically rational. This philosophy underpins Aruwa Capital’s gender-lens investing strategy, which seeks businesses that either serve women, are founded or led by women, employ women meaningfully within their workforce, or demonstrate strong gender diversity across management teams.

Far from narrowing the firm’s investment universe, this approach has enabled it to identify businesses operating in underserved markets where competition for institutional capital remains limited.

The strategy has attracted backing from globally respected institutions, including Visa Foundation, Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, British International Investment, the Bank of Industry and other international investors. Their support reflects confidence not merely in Aruwa’s mission, but in its disciplined investment process and commercial approach.

The story of how Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes reached this point, however, did not begin in a boardroom in Lagos or an investment committee meeting. It began with a young Nigerian girl whose early experiences would quietly prepare her for a career built on independence, resilience and calculated risk.

About Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1990, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes was sent to a boarding school in England at just eleven years old. This early departure from home, combined with watching her father’s relentless work ethic, instilled in her a deep sense of independence, sacrifice, and focus. She later attended the University of Bristol to study Economics, where attending a women’s networking dinner sparked her interest in finance and permanently altered her career trajectory.

Okunbo Rhodes entered the professional financial world in 2008 as an intern at Lehman Brothers during its historic collapse. Undeterred by the crisis, she went on to join J.P. Morgan after graduation, where she worked on major Mergers & Acquisitions and Leveraged Finance teams, executing roughly $6 billion in global transactions. She then transitioned into Africa-focused private equity with TLG Capital, eventually co-founding Syntaxis Capital Africa in 2014, where she led over $200 million in transactions across Sub-Saharan Africa as Managing Partner.

Throughout her rapid ascent in investment banking and private equity, Okunbo Rhodes was consistently one of the very few Black women in leadership rooms. Navigating environments that lacked diversity while maintaining a standard of professional excellence profoundly influenced her worldview. This distinct experience of success within structures not traditionally built for her ultimately became the driving force behind her future ventures.