ECOWAS pushes greater women’s political representation in West Africa

Key points

ECOWAS says increasing women’s political participation is essential for economic growth and regional development.

The regional bloc has adopted a declaration to strengthen women’s representation in political leadership.

Stakeholders called for legal reforms, political financing and stronger support systems to improve women’s participation.

Main story

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for stronger action to increase women’s participation in political leadership, saying greater gender inclusion is essential to accelerating economic growth, democratic governance and sustainable development across the region.

The call was made at a two-day high-level forum in Abuja themed “Accelerating Gender Parity in Political Leadership in West Africa: From Commitments to Action,” organised by ECOWAS in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN).

ECOWAS Commission Vice-President, Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja, said the regional body had recently adopted a Presidential Declaration on Strengthening the Representation of Women in Political Leadership in the ECOWAS Region to provide a common framework for action.

She said the declaration encourages member states to strengthen constitutional, legal and policy frameworks that promote women’s political participation, while urging political parties to reform their internal structures and nomination processes to create more opportunities for female candidates.

Tchintchibidja also advocated greater investment in leadership development, mentorship, political financing and capacity building for women seeking elective office, alongside sustained efforts to tackle cultural and social barriers limiting women’s participation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to achieving the 35 per cent affirmative action target for women in governance and political party structures.

She said women currently occupy between 17 and 20 per cent of positions in the Federal Executive Council, more than 30 per cent of senior management positions in the federal civil service and several key leadership roles within Nigeria’s judiciary.

The forum also heard commitments from regional and international partners, including the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA), UNDP and AWLN, to support reforms, strengthen political institutions and expand opportunities for women across West Africa.

The issues

Despite accounting for more than half of West Africa’s population, women remain significantly underrepresented in political decision-making. Limited access to political financing, restrictive social norms, weak party support and structural barriers continue to constrain female participation. Improving representation is increasingly viewed not only as a governance issue but also as an economic strategy capable of boosting productivity, strengthening institutions and delivering more inclusive development.

What’s being said

“One significant challenge continues to prevent our democracies from fully reflecting the people they serve: the persistent underrepresentation of women in political leadership.” — Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice-President, ECOWAS Commission.

“Women currently account for about 17 to 20 per cent of the Federal Executive Council and more than 30 per cent of senior management positions in the federal civil service.” — Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“She urged stakeholders to ensure the Abuja meeting marked a turning point from commitments to concrete action for women across West Africa.” — Bineta Diop, Co-Convener, African Women Leaders Network (represented by Marie-Louise Mwange).

What’s next

Participants are expected to develop practical recommendations for implementing the ECOWAS declaration, while member states, political parties and development partners work towards legal reforms, improved political financing and stronger institutional support to increase women’s representation across the region.

Bottom line

ECOWAS is seeking to shift the conversation on women’s political participation from policy commitments to measurable action, arguing that stronger female representation is essential for more inclusive governance and faster economic development across West Africa.