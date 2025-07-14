Nigeria To Seek 25% Boost In OPEC Oil Amid Refining Expansion

Nigeria is preparing to push for a 25 percent increase in its oil production quota by 2027, citing improvements in output and rising domestic refinery capacity. This move was revealed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), as reported by Argus Media.

According to NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, the state oil company aims to raise Nigeria’s crude oil production quota from the current 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to 2 million bpd. Nigeria’s present crude production stands slightly below the quota at about 1.4 million bpd, with an additional 250,000 bpd coming from condensates, bringing total daily output to around 1.65 million bpd.

Ojulari noted that the NNPC is targeting an overall production capacity of 2.4 million bpd by 2027, broken down into 1.7 million bpd of crude oil and 300,000 bpd of condensates. The move to request a higher quota aligns with OPEC+’s current efforts to reassess and update member countries’ maximum sustainable production capacities.

“For a long time, Nigeria struggled to meet its targets due to infrastructural and operational setbacks, but we have largely resolved those issues,” Ojulari said. “We believe that with the increased demand being created in-country, we are now in a better position to also seek from OPEC to increase our production quota.”

The push is further supported by recent domestic developments, including the commissioning of the 650,000 bpd Dangote Refinery and the progress of modular refineries adding another 500,000 bpd capacity at various stages.

Ojulari expressed confidence that the increased in-country refining capabilities would strengthen Nigeria’s case for a higher OPEC quota. However, he acknowledged that the final decision would rest on the outcome of negotiations with the oil-producing group.

The NNPC’s proposal reflects Nigeria’s broader economic strategy to leverage its growing refining infrastructure, reduce fuel imports, and improve foreign exchange earnings through increased oil exports. The Argus Media report, which first disclosed NNPC’s plans, underlines Nigeria’s renewed commitment to asserting its production potential on the global energy stage.