Nigeria Approves Air Peace For Direct Brazil Flights

The Nigerian government has approved Air Peace to begin direct flights to Brazil, marking a significant milestone for the country’s aviation sector. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, announced the approval, stating that Air Peace can commence operations as soon as it deploys an aircraft for the route.

The decision follows discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing connectivity between both countries.

In a reciprocal move, Brazil’s LATAM Airlines will operate cargo services between Nigeria and Brazil, further boosting trade relations.

The two leaders also explored plans to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria to service Embraer aircraft within West and Central Africa, with the Brazilian government expressing readiness to approve LATAM’s operations once Air Peace finalises its deployment plans.

Air Peace, which has a firm order for 35 Embraer aircraft with five already delivered, is expected to launch the Brazil route soon, opening a new chapter in Nigeria’s international aviation landscape and facilitating trade, tourism, and investment opportunities between the two nations.