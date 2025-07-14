Flights Disrupted After Aircraft Skids Off Port Harcourt Runway

Passengers have been advised to expect flight disruptions at Port Harcourt International Airport after an Air Peace aircraft veered off the runway on Sunday morning. The incident involved Air Peace Flight P47190, which departed Lagos and landed in Port Harcourt at around 7:45 am. The aircraft experienced a runway excursion upon landing but came to a stop safely.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed that all 127 passengers and crew were evacuated without injuries. “We are relieved to report there were no casualties,” said Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, adding that passengers should plan for potential delays as operations are restored.

Air Peace spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, stated that the aircraft “veered slightly off the runway without any damage,” and passengers disembarked calmly. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all operations.

This marks the second incident involving Air Peace this year, following a May 2025 event where one of its aircraft collided with an antelope on the runway at Asaba Airport, with no impact on passenger safety.

FAAN has commenced an investigation into the runway incident while assuring the public of its continued commitment to passenger safety and operational security.