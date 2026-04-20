Nigeria, South Africa deepen maritime cooperation at maiden Naval staff talks

Key points

Nigerian and South African Navies hold first-ever Naval Staff Talks in Cape Town.

Discussions focus on maritime security, joint training, and operational cooperation.

Partnership targets stronger response to piracy, illegal fishing, and organised crime.

Main story

The Nigerian Navy and the South African Navy have concluded their maiden Naval Staff Talks, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing maritime security across the African continent.

The week-long engagement, held from April 12 to April 18 at Naval Base Simon’s Town in Cape Town, provided a platform for both navies to establish a framework for sustained collaboration in safeguarding maritime interests.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, the Nigerian delegation was led by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Auwal Mustapha, while Rear Adm. Siyabonga Makhanya headed the South African team.

The talks, endorsed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, and his South African counterpart, Vice Adm. Monde Lobese, focused on critical areas including maritime domain awareness, joint training, operational cooperation, and capacity development.

The issues

Maritime insecurity in African waters—ranging from piracy and illegal fishing to transnational organised crime—continues to pose significant threats to economic activities and regional stability. Strengthening naval cooperation among African nations remains essential to addressing these challenges effectively.

What’s being said

The Nigerian Navy stated that the talks are expected to produce practical outcomes that will enhance joint responses to maritime threats.

Folorunsho noted that the engagement also included visits to the Institute of Maritime Technology and the South African Naval Museum, where the Nigerian delegation gained insights into South Africa’s maritime research capabilities and naval heritage.

What’s next

The South African Navy is expected to participate in the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations scheduled for June 2026, providing an avenue to consolidate agreements reached during the talks and deepen collaboration.

Bottom line

The maiden Naval Staff Talks signal a growing commitment by Nigeria and South Africa to strengthen maritime security cooperation, a critical step towards safeguarding Africa’s waters and supporting regional economic growth.