FG denies revenue mismanagement, urges regional commissions to drive economic growth

Key points

Federal Government dismisses claims of revenue diversion, clarifies FAAC deductions.

Regional development commissions tasked with driving economic diversification and self-sufficiency.

Atiku Abubakar criticises Tinubu’s economic policies, citing rising hardship.

Main story

The Federal Government has refuted allegations of mismanagement and diversion of federation revenues, describing recent reports as a misinterpretation of Nigeria’s fiscal operations.

Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, in a statement issued in Abuja, explained that claims linked to the Nigeria Development Update by the World Bank were inaccurate. He clarified that deductions by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) were legitimate and not indicative of missing or wasted funds.

According to Oyedele, such deductions include statutory transfers, security expenditures, savings, cost-of-collection charges, and refunds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as allocations to sub-national governments. He stressed that these are lawful fiscal flows rather than financial leakages.

The issues

Concerns over transparency and accountability in public finance management have persisted, especially amid economic hardship and rising cost of living. Misinterpretation of fiscal data has further fuelled public distrust, while the need for stronger economic diversification remains critical.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

At a two-day sectoral retreat organised by the Ministry of Regional Development in Benin City, regional development commissions were directed to prioritise revenue generation beyond statutory allocations and focus on skills development in agriculture and small-scale enterprises.

Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, emphasised the need for accountability and performance tracking, noting that all agencies must align their activities with clearly defined deliverables. He added that adherence to governance frameworks, including procurement laws and financial regulations, is essential to improving service delivery.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, criticised the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, describing current conditions as “organised hardship.” He argued that the recent assessment by the International Monetary Fund reflects the economic strain faced by Nigerians, including declining purchasing power and rising living costs.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to strengthen fiscal communication and oversight, while regional commissions will focus on implementing strategies for economic diversification and job creation. Continued engagement with development partners and policy adjustments may also shape the country’s economic trajectory.

Bottom line

While the government insists there is no revenue mismanagement, concerns over economic hardship and transparency persist, underscoring the need for effective reforms, clear communication, and tangible improvements in citizens’ living conditions.