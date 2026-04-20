Hormuz disruption clouds prospects of petrol price relief in Nigeria

Key points

Iran’s renewed closure of the Strait of Hormuz stalls expected petrol price drop.

Oil market volatility persists amid fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Nigerian marketers say fuel prices may remain high pending stability.

Main story

Hopes of an imminent drop in petrol prices in Nigeria have been dampened following Iran’s decision to reclose the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

The waterway, which handles nearly 20 per cent of globally traded crude oil, was briefly reopened after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. However, the reopening lasted less than 24 hours before Tehran announced its closure, citing continued restrictions on its ports.

The Iranian military said control of the strait had “returned to its previous state,” with reports indicating that gunboats engaged a merchant vessel attempting to pass through the route.

The development has disrupted earlier projections by fuel marketers in Nigeria, who had anticipated a sharp reduction in petrol prices following the brief reopening of the strait.

The issues

Nigeria, as a major importer of refined petroleum products, remains highly vulnerable to global oil price fluctuations driven by geopolitical tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategic chokepoints for oil supply, and any disruption often triggers uncertainty in international energy markets, affecting fuel prices in import-dependent economies like Nigeria.

Although global oil prices have not surged dramatically since the latest closure, analysts warn that prolonged instability could sustain or even increase domestic fuel costs.

What’s being said

The spokesperson of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, Joseph Obele, said earlier projections of a price drop have been put on hold.

He had initially expressed optimism that petrol prices could fall from about N1,250 per litre to around N900, citing a temporary decline in crude oil prices after the strait was reopened.

However, following the renewed disruption, Obele noted that the status quo would likely persist until a lasting ceasefire is reached between the conflicting parties.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by attacking vessels in the strait, warning of potential escalation if diplomatic efforts fail.

What’s next

Negotiations between Iran and the United States are expected to continue, with fresh diplomatic engagements reportedly scheduled in Islamabad.

Market observers will be closely watching developments in the Middle East, particularly any sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which could stabilise oil prices.

For Nigeria, domestic fuel prices will largely depend on global crude trends and the durability of any ceasefire agreement.

Bottom line

The renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz underscores Nigeria’s vulnerability to global oil shocks. Until geopolitical tensions ease and supply routes stabilise, expectations of a significant drop in petrol prices remain uncertain.