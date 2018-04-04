Nigeria Senate losses Senator Bukar

The Nigerian Senate has once again been thrown into a state of mourning as it has lost one of its member, Senator Mustapha Bukar.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Kanta Bukar. The late Bukar was aged 63.

Bukar was born in Daura on December 31, 1954. He is an indigene of Katsina State. He is married and blessed with children.

He attended Daura 1 Primary School from 1961 to 1968; proceeded to Government College Katsina from 1969 to 1973. For his University Education, he attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from 1974 to 1978 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He thereafter did his compulsory one year National Youth Service (NYSC) in Imo State.

He later became a Chartered Engineer. He is a member of the Institute of Civil Engineers, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) American Water Work Association and is also the President, Nigerian Water Supply Association; Chairman African Water Resources and Member, Nigeria Institute of Management.

In 1989, Engineer Mustapha was appointed General Manager/Chief Executive of the Katsina State Water Board and was made the commissioner of Agriculture, Water Resources after the rationalization of ministries.

He was appointed director of social duties in the Federal ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Development in 1992, a position that placed him in charge of many large scale water supply projects including the world Bank financed national water rehabilitation project which is aimed at physical rehabilitation of urban water schemes in the 36 states including Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as the institutional development of the 37 states with state water Agencies.

On April 7, 1999, Engineer Mustapha Bukar became Director, water supply and quality control, a position that absorbs his function as a Director, special duties and other projects under his supervision and co-ordination, such as water quality laboratories projects, UNICEF/FGN joint rural water supply and sanitation programme, UNICEF Assisted National Water Supply and Sanitation monitoring and Evaluation programme. Others are national water supply policy rural water supply (Special Intervention Projects).

It can be recalled that the Senate, last month, lost one of its member, Senator Ali Wakili, who died of heart attack, at his Abuja residence. Until his death, he was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and hails from Bauchi State.