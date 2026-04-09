NBS: Company Income Tax drops 49% in Q4 2025 despite yearly growth

Keypoints

Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) collections for Q4 2025 totaled ₦1.49 trillion , a sharp 49.81% decrease from the ₦2.96 trillion recorded in Q3 2025.

collections for Q4 2025 totaled , a sharp from the ₦2.96 trillion recorded in Q3 2025. Despite the quarterly slump, CIT collections grew by 13.38% on a year-on-year basis compared to Q4 2024.

compared to Q4 2024. Financial and Insurance activities emerged as the top sectoral contributor, accounting for 18.17% of the total collection.

emerged as the top sectoral contributor, accounting for 18.17% of the total collection. Foreign CIT payments contributed ₦668.21 billion to the total, while domestic collections accounted for ₦819.83 billion.

Main Story

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a significant contraction in corporate tax revenue during the final quarter of 2025.

According to the Q4 2025 CIT Report released on Wednesday, the ₦1.49 trillion collected represents a nearly 50% drop from the record-breaking third quarter. Analysts suggest this volatility is typical of Nigeria’s tax cycle, as Q3 often benefits from peak filing deadlines for many large corporations.

In a surprising shift, the Financial and Insurance sector overtook Manufacturing as the lead contributor, providing 18.17% of the tax pool.

Manufacturing followed closely at 17.30%, with Mining and Quarrying rounding out the top three at 15.04%. Interestingly, while overall figures dipped, the “Extraterritorial Organizations” sector saw a massive growth rate of 75.15% quarter-on-quarter, indicating a spike in tax compliance or activity from international bodies operating within Nigeria.

The Issues

The primary challenge highlighted by the data is the “volatility of the non-oil tax base.” The 67.11% decline in tax from the Accommodation and Food Services sector points to a severe squeeze on consumer discretionary spending in late 2025, likely driven by high food inflation and fuel costs. Furthermore, the 49.63% drop in Mining and Quarrying CIT is a concern for a government looking to diversify revenue away from crude oil, suggesting that operational challenges in the solid minerals sector may be affecting profitability.

What’s Being Said

“The figure shows a decrease of 49.81 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis… however, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections increased by 13.38 per cent,” the NBS report stated.

stated. Financial experts note that the high contribution from the finance sector is likely linked to the high interest rate environment throughout 2025, which boosted bank profitability.

note that the high contribution from the finance sector is likely linked to the high interest rate environment throughout 2025, which boosted bank profitability. Economic analysts have raised alarms over the -67.11% growth in the hospitality sector, calling it a “clear sign of a struggling middle class.”

have raised alarms over the -67.11% growth in the hospitality sector, calling it a “clear sign of a struggling middle class.” Tax consultants suggest that the ₦668.21 billion in foreign CIT payment indicates that Nigeria remains a critical market for multinationals, despite the broader quarterly dip.

What’s Next

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is expected to ramp up enforcement in the low-contributing sectors, such as water supply and waste management, to broaden the tax net.

is expected to ramp up enforcement in the low-contributing sectors, such as water supply and waste management, to broaden the tax net. Investors will be watching the Q1 2026 figures to see if the quarterly drop was a one-off seasonal adjustment or the start of a trend reflecting slowed corporate earnings.

figures to see if the quarterly drop was a one-off seasonal adjustment or the start of a trend reflecting slowed corporate earnings. With Manufacturing and Mining both showing quarterly declines, the government may face pressure to introduce further fiscal incentives to stimulate industrial growth and tax yields.

Bottom Line

While the year-on-year growth of 13.38% shows that Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio is moving in the right direction, the dramatic quarterly drop serves as a reminder that the corporate sector remains highly sensitive to macroeconomic shocks and inflationary pressures.