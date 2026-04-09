NBS: Company Income Tax drops 49% in Q4 2025 despite yearly growth

Keypoints
- Nigeria’s Company Income Tax (CIT) collections for Q4 2025 totaled ₦1.49 trillion, a sharp 49.81% decrease from the ₦2.96 trillion recorded in Q3 2025.
- Despite the quarterly slump, CIT collections grew by 13.38% on a year-on-year basis compared to Q4 2024.
- Financial and Insurance activities emerged as the top sectoral contributor, accounting for 18.17% of the total collection.
- Foreign CIT payments contributed ₦668.21 billion to the total, while domestic collections accounted for ₦819.83 billion.
Main Story
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a significant contraction in corporate tax revenue during the final quarter of 2025.
According to the Q4 2025 CIT Report released on Wednesday, the ₦1.49 trillion collected represents a nearly 50% drop from the record-breaking third quarter. Analysts suggest this volatility is typical of Nigeria’s tax cycle, as Q3 often benefits from peak filing deadlines for many large corporations.
In a surprising shift, the Financial and Insurance sector overtook Manufacturing as the lead contributor, providing 18.17% of the tax pool.
Manufacturing followed closely at 17.30%, with Mining and Quarrying rounding out the top three at 15.04%. Interestingly, while overall figures dipped, the “Extraterritorial Organizations” sector saw a massive growth rate of 75.15% quarter-on-quarter, indicating a spike in tax compliance or activity from international bodies operating within Nigeria.
The Issues
The primary challenge highlighted by the data is the “volatility of the non-oil tax base.” The 67.11% decline in tax from the Accommodation and Food Services sector points to a severe squeeze on consumer discretionary spending in late 2025, likely driven by high food inflation and fuel costs. Furthermore, the 49.63% drop in Mining and Quarrying CIT is a concern for a government looking to diversify revenue away from crude oil, suggesting that operational challenges in the solid minerals sector may be affecting profitability.
What’s Being Said
- “The figure shows a decrease of 49.81 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis… however, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections increased by 13.38 per cent,” the NBS report stated.
- Financial experts note that the high contribution from the finance sector is likely linked to the high interest rate environment throughout 2025, which boosted bank profitability.
- Economic analysts have raised alarms over the -67.11% growth in the hospitality sector, calling it a “clear sign of a struggling middle class.”
- Tax consultants suggest that the ₦668.21 billion in foreign CIT payment indicates that Nigeria remains a critical market for multinationals, despite the broader quarterly dip.
What’s Next
- The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is expected to ramp up enforcement in the low-contributing sectors, such as water supply and waste management, to broaden the tax net.
- Investors will be watching the Q1 2026 figures to see if the quarterly drop was a one-off seasonal adjustment or the start of a trend reflecting slowed corporate earnings.
- With Manufacturing and Mining both showing quarterly declines, the government may face pressure to introduce further fiscal incentives to stimulate industrial growth and tax yields.
Bottom Line
While the year-on-year growth of 13.38% shows that Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio is moving in the right direction, the dramatic quarterly drop serves as a reminder that the corporate sector remains highly sensitive to macroeconomic shocks and inflationary pressures.