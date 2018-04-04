FG Donate Water Source to UNIUYO

The Federal Government has donated drinking water source to the University of Uyo, UNIUYO community.

The project which was done through the Cross River Basin Development Authority under the Ministry of Water Resources was also supported by a 100KVA soundproof standby generator with a reticulation of five kilometres circulation capacity within the University community.

It is important to add that the project was initiated and facilitated by Senator Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters and former Senator representing North East, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Senator said the project was funded by the federal government through the Cross River Basin Development Authority under the Ministry of Water Resources, while he initiated and facilitated it.

“The water project was facilitated and executed through the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, I, therefore, cannot take glory for it”.

He condemned his failure to complete the University hostel he started while he was senator and attributed the act to the challenges he faced during the period. However, he vowed to do something about it.

He then implored the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Enefiok Essien to list at least three of the University projects that are of immediate need, adding that it would be added in the 2018 Federal Government budget since it is awaiting the National Assembly’s approval.

in the same vein, Enang further said that he has facilitated a dual carriageway for the University through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He encouraged the Vice Chancellor to foster relationship with the Federal Government as it will enable greater benefits to the University.

T he Vice-Chancellor commended the federal government for the provision of drinkable water which has been a major challenge for the school.

Essien added that the institution needs over N3m to stabilise water within the university.

The project comprised of a 12 inches diameter borehole, 15 horsepower submersible pump with a treatment plant and a 135 cubic meters overhead tank.