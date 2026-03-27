Persian Gulf conflict triggers severe disruption to global food and commodity flows, FAO warns

KEY POINTS

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reports that intensifying conflict in the Persian Gulf has caused a 90% drop in tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global agricultural production is facing a “double shock” as the blockade halts 30% of the world’s fertilizer trade and 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero warned that if the disruption lasts three months, it will drastically reduce crop yields for the upcoming global planting season.

Oil prices rising above $100 per barrel could force a shift toward biofuels, further tightening food supplies and increasing costs for consumers.

MAIN STORY

The Persian Gulf has become the center of a rapidly escalating global food security crisis. FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero informed journalists at the UN Headquarters on Thursday that the disruption to the Strait of Hormuz is one of the most severe in recent history.

With 20 million barrels of crude oil typically passing through the corridor daily, the current 90% collapse in traffic has sent shockwaves through the agricultural value chain.

The impact extends far beyond energy; the strait is a vital artery for the global fertilizer trade. Farmers in Africa, South America, and the United States are currently trapped in a “double shock” of surging fuel and fertilizer costs.

Torero emphasized that the “clock is ticking” for the upcoming planting windows. If alternative maritime routes are not established within three months, the world faces a medium-term scenario of significantly reduced crop yields and a shift in land use toward biofuels as oil prices climb.

THE ISSUE

The primary challenge is the “Fertilizer-Energy Interdependency.” Because fertilizer production is energy-intensive and its distribution relies on the same maritime corridors as crude oil, any Persian Gulf conflict creates a “Compounded Inflationary Loop.” Import-dependent nations, particularly in Africa, face a “Balance of Payments Crisis” as they struggle to afford essential inputs.

To resolve this, the FAO argues that food systems must be treated with the same strategic importance as national energy sectors, requiring emergency financial support for vulnerable nations before the next season is lost.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Persian Gulf conflict has triggered one of the most rapid and severe disruptions to global commodity flows in recent times,” stated Máximo Torero, FAO Chief Economist .

. “Temporality matters a lot right now and the clock is ticking very hard… we need to find a solution as soon as possible,” Torero added regarding the planting window.

added regarding the planting window. “The medium-term scenario of a three-month blockade will affect all farmers globally, and then we will have different elements that could impact mostly in the next season,” he warned.

“We need to treat food systems with the same strategic importance as energy and transport sectors,” the FAO official concluded.

WHAT’S NEXT

International maritime bodies will come under pressure to secure alternative corridors to bypass the Strait of Hormuz in the short term. The FAO is also calling for immediate “Balance of Payment” support to help low-income, food-deficit countries import fertilizers before their respective planting seasons begin. In the medium term, nations like Brazil and Argentina are expected to aggressively diversify their fertilizer sources to reduce regional concentration risks. Finally, analysts will be watching the $100-per-barrel oil threshold, as crossing this mark is expected to trigger a massive shift of grain supplies toward the biofuel industry.

BOTTOM LINE

The bottom line is that the world’s dinner table is currently being held hostage in the Persian Gulf. By disrupting the flow of fertilizer and fuel, the conflict is creating a “hidden famine” that will manifest in empty shelves and higher prices six months from now. Unless global leaders decouple food systems from regional energy conflicts, the most vulnerable populations will pay the highest price for a war they did not start.