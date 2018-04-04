Ojaja Talent Hunt Date Announced

The House of Oduduwa Foundation has announced the date for the audition of Ojaja Talent Hunt Show for the year 2018. This was after weeks of intense planning by the committee members.

The sale of forms commenced March 12 and runs till April 5 while auditions come up in Lagos at Silver Cafe Lounge, Ozone Cinema, Yaba, on April 9 and 10.

In Ibadan, it will hold at Mauve 21 on April 12 and 14, while the Ilorin and Akure auditions come up at Princess Luxury Hotel on April 16 and 17.

For Ekiti and Ondo States, interested participants will be auditioned on April 19 and 21 while April 23 and 25 will be for Oshogbo and Ile-Ife residents at Plan B Lounge, Opposite Ife Grand Resort, Ile-Ife.

Activities for the show will open with a carnival on April 30 and run till May 5 with a grand finale at Ife Grand Resort and Leisure, Ile-Ife.

The Director of the Ojaja Talent Hunt, Olasoji Olatunde has said that contestants stand a chance of going home with the star prize of one year recording and promotion contract in Nigeria and London, cash prize, scholarship to a standard music school, and other things yet to be unveiled.

He added that the show will feature top music artistes and producers.

He further stated that the hunt would span across seven Yoruba-speaking states of the federation, the U.K. and the U.S.

The show is powered by Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife and packaged by Nuff Jamz Entertainment.

The CEO, House of Oduduwa Foundation, Prince Babajide Fadairo, has said that the show is a proof of His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife’s commitment to youth development and empowerment.