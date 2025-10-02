Interswitch Redefines Gaming Payments With Smarter, Tech-Driven Solutions.

Nigeria’s gaming industry is entering a new era of efficiency and trust, powered by Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies. Interswitch has unveiled a new suite of payment and collection solutions designed to make gaming transactions faster, safer, and more efficient.

The unveiling which took place at the recently held Bookmakers’ Breakfast Meeting with the theme “Beating the Odds: Innovation and Solutions for Smarter Betting Operations”,washosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos. The event brought together industry regulators, operators, and stakeholders to explore the future of financial technology in gaming and served as a platform for unveiling Interswitch’s bespoke innovations tailored for the gaming ecosystem.

Gaming is no longer limited to shopfront counters or paper slips. Today’s digital-first consumers expect every transaction to be fast, secure, and convenient. For operators, however, the real challenge lies in meeting these rising expectations while ensuring compliance and maintaining operational efficiency.

That’s where Interswitch’s latest innovations make a difference. With solutions such as the Interswitch Payment Gateway, Paydirect collections platform, Quickteller’s instant funds transfer service, and Static Virtual Accounts, Interswitch is addressing long-standing industry pain points. These include delayed payouts, reconciliation bottlenecks, transaction errors, and the inefficiencies of fragmented payment channels.

During his welcome address, Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Sales and Account Management at Interswitch, spoke on how technology is a powerful enabler, and Interswitch’s integrated suite of solutions not just for gaming operators but also for players, he said,

“With our integrated suite of solutions, we’re simplifying backend operations, from reconciliation and payouts to collections and tracking, ultimately unlocking greater value in today’s competitive market.”

The unveiling was not just about technology; it also underscored the growing partnership between regulators and innovators. Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), Adetoun Adeyemi, Director of Legal, highlighted how solutions like Interswitch’s could transform the gaming landscape. She said,

“These innovations will not only provide operators with smarter, more efficient tools but also empower us, as regulators, to foster a transparent, compliant, and well-structured ecosystem. This supports our collective goal of building a responsible and sustainable gaming industry in Lagos State.”

The Interswitch Payment Gateway enables seamless, real-time transactions across multiple channels including cards, bank transfers, USSD, Quickteller, Google Pay, OPay, and more through a single, unified integration. With Paydirect, operators can consolidate collections from diverse touchpoints such as online platforms, bank branches, agent networks, and POS terminals, all accessible from a centralised dashboard for easy monitoring and reconciliation.

The Quickteller Funds Transfer service ensures instant disbursements, allowing operators to promptly pay out winnings or transfer funds, fostering greater trust and customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, Static Virtual Accounts assign unique account numbers to individual customers, eliminating referencing errors, simplifying deposit identification, and automating reconciliation for improved accuracy and control.

For Interswitch, the launch marks another bold step in its long-standing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s financial technology backbone. Beyond just product innovation, the company has positioned itself as a strategic partner to industries for digital disruption.