G7 to take necessary measures for energy market stability

Key Points

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven (G7) have pledged to intervene in roiling energy markets to preserve global stability and security.

The intervention follows a surge in Brent crude prices, which topped $116 a barrel on Monday morning due to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

G7 nations have called on all countries to avoid “unjustified export restrictions” and are considering demand-management options suggested by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA’s 32 members previously agreed to a record release of 400 million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat the current price spike.

Main Story

Economy and finance ministers from the G7 countries reported that they are prepared to take all necessary measures to stabilise global energy markets amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

During a teleconference organised by France, which holds the group’s presidency, the ministers stated that they would act in close coordination with international partners to protect economic growth.

The move comes as retaliatory targeting of Gulf oil producers has triggered widespread jitters, with higher fuel costs threatening to drive up inflation and damage purchasing power across the globe.

In a statement following the meeting, the G7, comprising the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy emphasised the need for a swift resolution in the Middle East to mitigate global economic impacts.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves noted that while the group seeks to avoid direct involvement in the conflict, the economic consequences are universal, requiring strengthened resilience.

Similarly, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama highlighted that the likelihood of supply concerns affecting growth has increased, stating that the group cannot allow the market instability to persist indefinitely.

The Issue

The primary concern for G7 leaders is the “Inflationary Trap” caused by energy price shocks. Higher oil and gas prices are expected to quickly translate into increased costs for transport, manufacturing, and food production. European farmers have already warned of potential food shortages as fuel and fertiliser prices rise, leading to protests such as those recently held by truck and bus drivers in Paris. Furthermore, the unprecedented military build-up in the region and threats to seize Iranian export hubs, such as Kharg Island, have created a “Geopolitical Risk Premium” that complicates central bank efforts to maintain price stability.

What’s Being Said

“We stand ready to take all necessary measures in close coordination with our partners, including to preserve the stability and security of the energy market,” the G7 stated in its official communique.

stated in its official communique. British Chancellor Rachel Reeves wrote that the economic impacts of the conflict are global and that partners must work together to strengthen resilience.

wrote that the economic impacts of the conflict are global and that partners must work together to strengthen resilience. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Al Jazeera that the Strait of Hormuz would “reopen one way or another,” mentioning that indirect talks are occurring through intermediaries.

told Al Jazeera that the Strait of Hormuz would “reopen one way or another,” mentioning that indirect talks are occurring through intermediaries. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama warned that supply concerns are affecting markets and that the group “cannot let this drag on.”

What’s Next

Central banks within the G7 have committed to basing future monetary policy on incoming data to ensure price stability remains a priority.

The International Energy Agency will monitor the impact of the 400 million barrel strategic release to determine if further interventions are required.

strategic release to determine if further interventions are required. Diplomats are looking toward Pakistan, which has offered to host direct talks in the coming days to seek a resolution to the regional hostilities.

Markets remain on high alert for any further military escalation or retaliatory strikes that could push crude prices toward the $120 threshold.

Bottom Line

The G7 has moved from observation to active intervention, signalling that energy security is now a matter of global economic survival. With the Strait of Hormuz contested and prices at record highs, the group’s ability to coordinate a strategic response will determine whether the global economy can avoid a deep, energy-driven recession.