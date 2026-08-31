Nigeria cannot solve its food crisis with old banking models

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 31, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s food crisis is increasingly a financing, data and technology challenge, not only an agricultural problem.

Food inflation remains a major concern for households despite easing headline inflation.

Only about 6% of African farmers have access to formal credit, according to the African Development Bank.

Traditional banking models often struggle to accommodate the unpredictable nature of agriculture.

Limited financial records and conventional collateral requirements leave many farmers outside formal financial systems.

Satellite technology, weather intelligence, mobile platforms and digital agriculture are creating new ways to assess farmers and agricultural risks.

Digital records can help lenders better understand farmers’ activities and improve credit and insurance decisions.

AI-powered agricultural advisory tools can provide farmers with information on weather, planting, markets and crop management.

Stronger partnerships between banks, agritech companies, governments and development institutions could improve agricultural financing.

Climate volatility is increasing the need for flexible financing and stronger agricultural risk-sharing mechanisms.

Better agricultural financing could help improve food security, household incomes and broader economic stability.

Main Story

Nigeria’s food crisis is increasingly exposing a weakness beyond the farm: the country’s financial system may not be adequately designed to support the people responsible for producing its food, While policymakers often focus on seeds, fertiliser, farming subsidies and other agricultural interventions, access to appropriate financing remains a major obstacle to increasing agricultural productivity.

Food prices continue to put pressure on Nigerian households. Even as headline inflation eased to 15.9% in June, food inflation accelerated on a month-on-month basis, with staples including tomatoes, peppers, yams and cassava products contributing to household pressures, The situation highlights the importance of looking beyond production itself and examining how farmers access capital, technology, markets and financial services.

Agriculture remains central to Nigeria’s economy and provides livelihoods for millions of people across the country and the wider African continent, However, according to the African Development Bank, only about 6% of African farmers have access to formal credit, The gap reflects a fundamental mismatch between conventional banking practices and the realities of agricultural production.

Traditional financial institutions generally rely on predictable income, documented financial histories and conventional collateral when assessing borrowers, Agriculture operates differently, Farmers face unpredictable rainfall, changing commodity prices, crop failures, insecurity, supply-chain disruptions and other risks that can make conventional lending models difficult to apply.

Many smallholder farmers also lack formal records, established credit histories or assets that can easily serve as collateral, The result is a cycle in which farmers struggle to obtain financing, inadequate investment limits productivity and weak productivity reinforces the perception that agricultural lending is excessively risky, Breaking that cycle requires a different approach to measuring and managing agricultural risk.

The Issues

Nigeria cannot address food insecurity sustainably if the financial system continues to exclude a significant proportion of the people responsible for food production, The problem is not necessarily a lack of entrepreneurial capacity among farmers. Rather, existing financial structures often fail to capture the realities of agricultural businesses.

A farmer may have productive farmland, a reliable customer base and years of farming experience but still struggle to obtain a conventional bank loan because those strengths are difficult to translate into the documentation and collateral requirements used by traditional lenders, Climate change is adding another layer of complexity.

Changing weather patterns and extreme climate events can disrupt planting cycles, reduce yields and create sudden financial shocks for farmers, Agricultural financing models designed around relatively predictable production conditions are therefore becoming increasingly inadequate, Food insecurity also has implications beyond the agricultural sector, High food prices affect household purchasing power, nutrition, business costs and social stability. Improving agricultural financing is consequently an economic policy issue as much as it is a farming issue.

What’s Being Said

The argument is increasingly shifting from simply providing more agricultural loans to developing smarter ways of identifying, measuring and managing agricultural risk, Technology is playing an important role in that transition, Satellite imagery can provide information on planting cycles and farmland activity, while weather intelligence can help anticipate climate-related risks.

Mobile platforms and USSD services can also generate transaction records for farmers who have historically operated outside formal banking systems, These digital footprints can give lenders additional information when assessing borrowers, Digital agriculture platforms are also providing farmers with crop advice, weather updates and market information through mobile devices, including services delivered in local languages.

The wider argument is that better data can change how financial institutions perceive agricultural borrowers, When farming activity becomes measurable and documented, lenders can make more informed decisions, while insurers and other financial service providers can design products that better reflect agricultural realities, Technology, therefore, is not simply about automating farming activities. It can help create greater trust between farmers and financial institutions.

What’s Next

The next phase of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation will likely depend on stronger cooperation between banks, fintech and agritech companies, government agencies and development institutions, These partnerships could create financing models that combine agricultural data, digital payments, insurance, advisory services and credit.

AI-powered advisory systems could also expand access to timely information on weather conditions, crop management, planting decisions and market prices, particularly for smallholder farmers who may not have direct access to agricultural experts, Another priority will be developing financing mechanisms capable of responding to climate shocks.

This could include stronger agricultural insurance systems, alternative approaches to collateral, data-driven credit assessment and risk-sharing arrangements involving government and private-sector institutions, Nigeria’s experience could also have wider implications for Africa, where many countries face similar challenges involving food security, climate volatility, limited access to credit and constrained public finances.

Bottom Line

Nigeria’s food crisis cannot be solved through agricultural interventions alone, Farmers need access to financing systems that understand the realities of farming, rather than forcing agricultural businesses into models designed for more predictable sectors, By combining financial innovation with agricultural data, digital technology, insurance and stronger partnerships, Nigeria could make farmers more visible to the formal financial system and unlock greater investment in food production, The future of food security will therefore depend not only on how much money is made available to agriculture, but on how intelligently that money is allocated, monitored and protected.