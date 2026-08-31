Facebook Instagram Linkedin X Youtube
Monday, August 31, 2026
Home Business News BANKING & FINANCE Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 31st, 2026

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 31st, 2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange,the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1339 per $1 on Monday, August 31st 2026. The naira traded as high as 1335 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players sell a dollar for ₦1405 and buy at ₦1390 on Sunday 30th  August, 2026, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)Black Market Exchange Rate Today
Selling Rate₦1405
Buying Rate₦1390

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN)CBN Rate Today
Highest Rate₦1339
Lowest Rate₦1335

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Access holdings board approves H1 2026 financials

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2026 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng
MORE STORIES

10 Nigerian stocks that defied August’s losing streak in a Week

BizWatchNigeria.Ng
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.