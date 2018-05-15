Nigeria Building Closer Ties With India in ICT Development

The Minister of Communications, Dr Abdur-Raheem Adebayo, has assured of Nigeria’s readiness to forge closer cooperation with India, to achieve meaningful growth in the ICT sector.

Adebayo made this known in Abuja while briefing newsmen about the proposed 4th edition of the Indo-Africa ICT conference and expo organised by Indian High Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event marked this year’s edition in the series is scheduled to hold from May 22 to May 23 in Lagos.

According to the Minister, this expo is very important because it was organised at a time Nigeria had made investment in its ICT at the front burner.

Adebayo said “Nigeria being the fastest growing ICT market and with a young population that have capacity and innovative mind, we stand to partner and learn from India.