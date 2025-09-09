NGX Starts Week On Strong Note With N263bn Market Capitalisation Growth

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new trading week on a bullish trajectory, recording a significant gain of N263 billion in market capitalisation, as investor sentiment strengthened in consumer goods and insurance equities. Leading the rally were PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc and University Press Plc, which saw impressive gains in Monday’s session.

At the close of trading, the market capitalisation rose to N88.2 trillion, up from N87.9 trillion in the previous session. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 414.74 points, or 0.3 per cent, settling at 139,394.75 points.

Trading activity showed a total of 947.83 million shares worth N17.96 billion exchanged across 36,006 deals. While the volume of shares traded dropped by 48 per cent compared to the last session, transaction value increased by 12 per cent, with the number of deals also up by 46 per cent.

Market breadth reflected bullish sentiment, closing with 41 gainers against 18 losers. PZ Cussons Nigeria and University Press Plc topped the chart, each gaining 10 per cent, to close at N35.20 and N5.50 per share, respectively. Ellah Lakes Plc appreciated by 9.94 per cent to N14.27, while Legend Internet advanced 9.90 per cent to N5.44.

On the other hand, Nigerian Enamelware Plc led the day’s losers, dipping 10 per cent to N35.10 per share. Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc also shed 10 per cent to N33.30, alongside Union Dicon Salt Plc and Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, both losing 10 per cent to settle at N10.80 and N2.70, respectively.

In terms of volume, FCMB Group Plc dominated trading with 460.95 million shares worth N4.73 billion. Universal Insurance followed with 42.22 million shares valued at N53.39 million, while Royal Exchange Plc accounted for 35.22 million shares worth N72.49 million.

By value, FCMB also topped the chart with N4.73 billion, followed by Zenith Bank (N1.73 billion), GTCO (N1.60 billion), Dangote Sugar (N1.41 billion), and Nestle Nigeria (N930.13 million).

Sectoral indices reflected mixed performance. The NGX Insurance Index led with a 3.16 per cent gain, while the Consumer Goods Index rose 0.6 per cent. The Main Board Index appreciated by 0.54 per cent, the Top 30 Index advanced 0.11 per cent, and the Industrial Index closed slightly higher at 0.02 per cent. Meanwhile, the Oil and Gas Index closed flat.

Despite this positive start, the Exchange posted a weekly loss of 0.64 per cent and a four-week decline of 4.36 per cent, though year-to-date gains remain strong at 35.43 per cent, highlighting continued interest in blue-chip stocks.

This rebound comes after the market ended last week in the red, with investors losing N833 billion in a holiday-shortened four-day trading session due to the Eid el-Maulud celebration.