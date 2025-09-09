Nigeria To Lead African Delegation At Global Gas Summit In Milan

Nigeria is set to take a central role at the upcoming global gas summit in Milan, Italy, from September 9 to 12, where it will lead a delegation of six African nations.

Alongside Nigeria, other participating African countries include Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritius, Libya, and Congo. They will join delegates from more than 143 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, and South America at the Gastech Exhibition and Conference — one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the energy sector.

The summit will bring together government leaders, top industry CEOs, policymakers, and innovators to address urgent global energy challenges and forge strategic partnerships to accelerate sustainable solutions.

Nigeria’s delegation will present its national gas strategy across four core areas: natural gas and LNG development, artificial intelligence-driven energy innovations, climate technology, and hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative.

According to Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), the company will have a strong presence at the event, with senior executives participating in high-level discussions.

NLNG’s Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, is scheduled to speak on September 11 during a panel on “Advancing Progress on Methane Abatement through Strategic Cooperation and the Mobilisation of Finance and Technologies.” He is expected to highlight NLNG’s leadership in climate action, sustainability, and collaborative initiatives to cut methane emissions in line with global decarbonization goals.

Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Olakunle Osobu, will contribute to a panel session on “Operational Excellence through the Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies,” while the General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Sophia Horsfall, will address “Nurturing the Workforce of Tomorrow through Upskilling and Retention Strategies.”

Other NLNG representatives, including General Manager of Production, Mr. Nnamdi Anowi, will engage in the Gastech Future Leaders session, offering insights to young professionals exploring careers in Nigeria’s energy industry.

Nigeria’s official delegation to the summit will feature key government figures such as Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas); Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power; and Senator John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry. Also in attendance will be Mr. Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), among others.

The conference represents an opportunity for Nigeria to strengthen its energy diplomacy, deepen partnerships, and advance its ambitions for a low-carbon, resilient future.