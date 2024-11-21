NGX Investors Gain N167bn As Tier-1 Banks Lead Market Rally

Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain

Investor confidence surged on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), resulting in a N167 billion boost in market capitalisation as interest grew in banking, cement, and other key sectors.

The all-share index advanced by 26 basis points, closing at 98,227.50 points. Analysts attributed the positive momentum to sustained buying interest in WAPCO (+9.98%), ZENITHBANK (+2.05%), and DANGSUGAR (+7.33%), among other stocks.

The market’s year-to-date return rose to 31.37%, though it remained slightly behind the annual inflation rate of 33.88%. Investor sentiment stayed strong, with significant buying activity observed in medium- and large-cap stocks.

Trading Activity Overview

Market activity saw a notable uptick, with total trading volume and value increasing by 10.95% and 31.58%, respectively. According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, investors traded approximately 370.52 million units worth N8.45 billion across 10,026 deals.

ACCESSCORP led in trade volume, contributing 6.96% of the total, followed by UBA (6.79%), WAPCO (5.77%), GUINEAINS (4.90%), and ZENITHBANK (4.25%).

On the value chart, SEPLAT dominated with 16.51% of the day’s total trade value. AUSTINLAZ and TANTALIZER topped the gainers’ list with a 10% price appreciation each, followed by WAPCO (+9.98%), HONYFLOUR (+9.95%), and EUNISELL (+9.94%).

Gainers and Losers

The session saw 38 gainers against 27 losers, with notable gainers including CADBURY (+9.92%), JOHNHOLT (+9.86%), and 31 others. On the flip side, NNFM and RTBRISCOE led the losers’ list with a 10% price drop each, followed by NEIMETH (-5.13%), STANBIC (-5.09%), and NASCON (-5.00%).

Sector Performance

Four of the five major market indices closed in the green:

  • Consumer Goods (+1.09%)
  • Industrial Goods (+0.78%)
  • Insurance (+0.78%)
  • Banking (+0.06%)

These gains were driven by upward movements in DANGSUGAR (+7.33%), WAPCO (+9.98%), MANSARD (+4.01%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.05%). However, the Oil & Gas index dipped slightly (-0.09%) due to selloffs in OANDO (-0.86%).

Market Wrap-Up

The overall market capitalisation grew by N166.63 billion, closing at N59.53 trillion, highlighting the sustained bullish sentiment across the NGX.

FCCPC Exposes Substandard And Unregistered Sugar In Nigerian Markets

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR