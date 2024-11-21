NGX Investors Gain N167bn As Tier-1 Banks Lead Market Rally

Investor confidence surged on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), resulting in a N167 billion boost in market capitalisation as interest grew in banking, cement, and other key sectors.

The all-share index advanced by 26 basis points, closing at 98,227.50 points. Analysts attributed the positive momentum to sustained buying interest in WAPCO (+9.98%), ZENITHBANK (+2.05%), and DANGSUGAR (+7.33%), among other stocks.

The market’s year-to-date return rose to 31.37%, though it remained slightly behind the annual inflation rate of 33.88%. Investor sentiment stayed strong, with significant buying activity observed in medium- and large-cap stocks.

Trading Activity Overview

Market activity saw a notable uptick, with total trading volume and value increasing by 10.95% and 31.58%, respectively. According to Atlass Portfolios Limited, investors traded approximately 370.52 million units worth N8.45 billion across 10,026 deals.

ACCESSCORP led in trade volume, contributing 6.96% of the total, followed by UBA (6.79%), WAPCO (5.77%), GUINEAINS (4.90%), and ZENITHBANK (4.25%).

On the value chart, SEPLAT dominated with 16.51% of the day’s total trade value. AUSTINLAZ and TANTALIZER topped the gainers’ list with a 10% price appreciation each, followed by WAPCO (+9.98%), HONYFLOUR (+9.95%), and EUNISELL (+9.94%).

Gainers and Losers

The session saw 38 gainers against 27 losers, with notable gainers including CADBURY (+9.92%), JOHNHOLT (+9.86%), and 31 others. On the flip side, NNFM and RTBRISCOE led the losers’ list with a 10% price drop each, followed by NEIMETH (-5.13%), STANBIC (-5.09%), and NASCON (-5.00%).

Sector Performance

Four of the five major market indices closed in the green:

Consumer Goods (+1.09%)

(+1.09%) Industrial Goods (+0.78%)

(+0.78%) Insurance (+0.78%)

(+0.78%) Banking (+0.06%)

These gains were driven by upward movements in DANGSUGAR (+7.33%), WAPCO (+9.98%), MANSARD (+4.01%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.05%). However, the Oil & Gas index dipped slightly (-0.09%) due to selloffs in OANDO (-0.86%).

Market Wrap-Up

The overall market capitalisation grew by N166.63 billion, closing at N59.53 trillion, highlighting the sustained bullish sentiment across the NGX.