FCCPC Exposes Substandard And Unregistered Sugar In Nigerian Markets

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) uncovers the widespread presence of low-quality and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets, raising concerns over public health and economic impacts.

In a statement released on November 20, the FCCPC reports that these products, predominantly smuggled from Brazil, fail to meet the mandatory requirement for Vitamin A fortification. This omission poses serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups like children and pregnant women.

The Commission identifies brands such as Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia as offenders. It notes that many of these products lack critical labeling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and NAFDAC registration.

“These products not only lack proper labeling but also fail to provide essential Vitamin A fortification, increasing risks of health issues like impaired vision and reduced immunity among consumers,” the FCCPC states.

Impact on Local Sugar Industry

The FCCPC stresses that the influx of substandard sugar disrupts the local sugar industry, creating unfair competition for compliant producers. Smugglers often undercut prices to mislead consumers while placing pressure on legitimate manufacturers.

“This smuggling undermines fair competition and jeopardizes the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry. It also erodes consumer confidence in the market,” the statement highlights.

The FCCPC also identifies porous borders, particularly with Cameroon and Benin Republic, as a major challenge to enforcement and traceability efforts.

FCCPC’s Action Plan

To address the issue, the FCCPC implements a multi-pronged strategy, which includes:

Consumer Education : Raising awareness about the dangers of unregistered and non-fortified sugar.

: Raising awareness about the dangers of unregistered and non-fortified sugar. Enhanced Surveillance : Collaborating with NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service, and other agencies to curb the supply of smuggled products.

: Collaborating with NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service, and other agencies to curb the supply of smuggled products. Industry Collaboration: Encouraging stakeholders to comply with quality standards and ensure fair competition.

The FCCPC urges Nigerians to verify sugar products for proper labeling, including proof of Vitamin A fortification and NAFDAC certification, to ensure safety and uphold market standards.