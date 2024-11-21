Nigeria Customs Generates N2 Trillion Revenue At Apapa Command

The Apapa Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a revenue collection of N2.01 trillion as of November 19, 2024. This was disclosed by the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, during a parade of officers and personnel on Wednesday in Lagos.

Comptroller Olomu expressed confidence that the command would surpass its N2.2 trillion revenue target for the year by the end of November, well ahead of the December deadline.

He credited the achievement to inspiration drawn from the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adeniyi, who recently revealed a total revenue collection of N5.07 trillion by the service during the CGC Conference in Abuja.

“The Apapa Port Command plays a pivotal role in the overall performance of the service nationwide, contributing 40% of the total N5.07 trillion revenue collected so far. This highlights the immense responsibility placed on our command,” Olomu stated.

Recognizing Excellence

In acknowledgment of outstanding contributions, the command is planning an awards ceremony to honor exceptional officers and stakeholders who played significant roles in its success in 2024.

“Some units and individuals will receive plaques of recognition for their excellent performance. The Compliance Unit, for example, recovered over N2 billion in the past three months, while the Revenue Recovery Unit prevented the loss of N3 billion during the same period,” Olomu noted.

Among the awardees, Assistant Comptroller Muhammed Samad was recognized for his diligence in detecting under-valuation, and Inspector of Customs Adamu Bashir was named the best-dressed and most punctual officer.

The Comptroller reiterated the importance of rewarding excellence to motivate staff and maintain high standards within the service.