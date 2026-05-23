NGX Index, market cap rise by ₦344bn as Stanbic, BUA cement rally

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 22, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index gained 0.22% to close at 249,712.37 points

Market capitalisation increased by ₦344.23 billion to ₦160.08 trillion

Stanbic IBTC, BUA Cement and Nigerian Breweries drove market gains

Main Story

Nigeria’s equities market closed higher on Friday as renewed investor appetite for large-cap stocks lifted the benchmark index and pushed total market capitalisation above ₦160 trillion.

The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.22% to settle at 249,712.37 points, extending the market’s year-to-date return to 60.47%. Market capitalisation gained ₦344.23 billion to close at ₦160.08 trillion.

Buying interest in heavyweight stocks including BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries and Stanbic IBTC Holdings supported the rally. BUA Cement rose 1.45%, Nigerian Breweries gained 2.87%, while Stanbic IBTC appreciated by 2.65%.

Market breadth closed positive at 1.11x after 30 stocks recorded gains against 27 decliners. ALEX and DAAR Communications emerged as the session’s top gainers after both stocks appreciated by 10%, while Trans-Nationwide Express led the losers’ chart with a 9.92% decline.

Fidelity Bank dominated trading activity, accounting for 198.1 million shares traded — representing 27.8% of total market volume — valued at ₦4.6 billion.

Despite the positive close, overall trading activity weakened. Total volume traded declined by 32.76% to 711.86 million shares, while turnover fell 6.08% to ₦28.08 billion across 62,386 deals.

Sectoral performance was mixed. Industrial goods led gainers with a 0.53% rise, followed by consumer goods at 0.28%, banking at 0.25%, and oil and gas at 0.18%. The insurance index shed 0.18%, while the commodity sector closed flat.

The latest rally comes amid sustained investor positioning in fundamentally strong banking and industrial stocks following stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and dividend declarations by several listed companies in recent weeks.

The Issues

The Nigerian stock market has remained one of the world’s best-performing exchanges in 2026, supported by elevated inflation, currency depreciation and a prolonged high-interest-rate environment that has pushed investors toward equities as a hedge against weakening purchasing power.

Analysts also note that ongoing banking sector recapitalisation plans announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria have intensified positioning in financial stocks, particularly tier-one and mid-tier lenders expected to benefit from stronger capital buffers and increased investor confidence.

However, concerns remain over declining market liquidity and persistent macroeconomic pressures, including foreign exchange volatility and rising borrowing costs, which could limit broader participation outside large-cap counters.

What’s Being Said

“Investor sentiment remains broadly positive as market participants continue repositioning portfolios toward fundamentally sound companies with resilient earnings outlooks,” said analysts at Lagos-based investment research firm Meristem Securities.

“The banking and industrial sectors are still attracting strong institutional demand because investors are seeking inflation-resistant assets with dividend potential,” said Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director of Optimus by Afrinvest.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to continue monitoring half-year corporate earnings filings due in the coming weeks

Market participants will closely watch monetary policy signals from the Central Bank of Nigeria for indications on interest rate direction

Banking recapitalisation developments are likely to remain a major driver of sector-specific trading activity through the third quarter

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s equities market continues to attract strong domestic investor interest despite softer trading activity and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. The sustained rally in banking and industrial stocks suggests investors remain focused on defensive, fundamentally strong counters as inflation and currency pressures persist.