NGX Equities Market Mixed As International Breweries Lists Rights Issue

The stocks market index declined 0.07% on Wednesday due to increased selling pressure on the Nigerian Exchange. At the end of the trading day, the local bourse All-Share Index fell 0.07% to 95,831.51 points.

Today’s performance was driven by sell-offs in OANDO (-8.66%), UBA (-1.79%), FBNH (-1.21%), TRANSCORP (-1.85%), and NASCON (-8.39%). However, market breadth was positive, at 1.59x, with 27 gainers outnumbering 17 losers. IKEJAHOTEL (+10.0%) led the gainers, while UPL (-9.40%) led the laggards.

The performance metrics differed due to the listing of International Breweries Plc’s Rights Issue of 161 billion ordinary shares of 2 kobo each at ₦3.65 per share on the Exchange.

Data showed that the all-Share Index fell by 63.63 basis points today, or 0.07%, to close at 95,831.51. Equities market activity dipped somewhat, with total volume and total value traded for the day falling by 64.44% and 5.66%, respectively.

Stockbrokers reported 8,813 transactions totaling 360.56 million units worth ₦1,013.95 million. OANDO was the most traded stock by volume, accounting for 18.40% of total trading volume in the market.

The top five volume drivers are GTCO (12.71%), CUTIX (8.17%), UNIVINSURE (7.06%), and FCMB (5.90%). In addition, OANDO became the most traded stock in terms of value, accounting for 37.14% of all deals on the market.

IKEJAHOTEL topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by RTBRISCOE which gained +9.76%. Other gainers include CUTIX (+9.66%), TANTALIZER (+9.62%), THOMASWY (+6.96%), DEAPCAP (+6.82%), and twenty-one others.

NGX record showed that seventeen stocks depreciated as bear made a return into the market. UPL was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -9.40%. Other losers include OANDO (-8.66%), NASCON (-8.39%), MAYBAKER (-5.41%), UACN (-3.19%), and TRANSCORP (-1.85%).

Given the trading pattern, the market breadth closed positive, recording 27 gainers and 17 losers. Also, the market sector performance was negative, as four of the five major market sectors ended the day negative.

In a note, stockbrokers at CardinalStone explained that Sectoral performance was largely bearish, with four out of five sectors closing in the red.

The Banking (-0.30%), Insurance (-0.10%), Oil and Gas (-0.08%), and Consumer Goods (-0.02%) indices declined due to sell-offs in UBA (-1.79%), MANSARD (-1.64%), OANDO (-8.66%), and NASCON (-8.39%), respectively. Industrial Goods (+0.07%) index closed in green as investors accumulated units of WAPCO (+1.08%).

Overall, equities market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange grew by ₦599.88 billion to close at ₦55.05 trillion due to new listing from International Breweries Plc. #Equities Market Mixed as International Breweries Lists Rights Issue

